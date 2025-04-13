Who won the 2025 Masters at Augusta? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Masters Tournament has concluded. The first Major championship of the year saw stellar performances across the field comprised of the world's best golfers.
The final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament saw a thrilling playoff between Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. The playoff was held at Augusta National's par 4 18th hole. With the latter carding in a par, McIlroy was crowned the winner of the 2025 Masters Tournament.
Despite getting off to a rocky start, the Northern Irishman had his sights set on winning his maiden green jacket. He went on to end the week with a 1-over par 73 round and posted a birdie on the playoff hole to complete his career Grand Slam.
Justin Rose wowed the golf world with his performance at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The Englishman posted an incredible 6-under par 66 round on Sunday to rise five places up the leaderboard and tie for the lead.
Here's a look at the top 21 players and ties at the 2025 Masters Tournament (via PGA Tour):
- WINNER - Rory McIlroy (-11)
- 2 - Justin Rose (-11)
- 3 - Patrick Reed (-9)
- 4 - Scottie Scheffler (-8)
- T5 - Sungjae Im (-7)
- T5 - Bryson DeChambeau (-7)
- 7 - Ludvig Aberg (-6)
- T8 - Xander Schauffele (-5)
- T8 - Zach Johnson (-5)
- T8 - Jason Day (-5)
- T8 - Corey Conners (-5)
- T12 - Harris English (-4)
- T12 - Max Homa (-4)
- T14 - Bubba Watson (-3)
- T14 - Jon Rahm (-3)
- T14 - Jordan Spieth (-3)
- T14 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)
- T14 - Matt McCarty (-3)
- T14 - Tom Hoge (-3)
- T14 - Collin Morikawa (-3)
- T21 - Hideki Matsuyama (-2)
- T21 - Davis Riley (-2)
- T21 - Tommy Fleetwood (-2)
- T21 - Daniel Berger (-2)
- T21 - Byeong Hun An (-2)
- T21 - Viktor Hovland (-2)
Tom Kim and Stephan Jaeger finished in last place, 52nd, at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The golfers posted rounds of 7-over par and 6-over par respectively to total 9-over par each for the week.
Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose's final round scorecard at the 2025 Masters
Here's a look at Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose's scorecards for the 2025 Masters Tournament (via PGA Tour):
Rory McIlroy (1 over par - 73)
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 6
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 7
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 5
- Playoff (par 4) - 3
Justin Rose (6 under par - 66)
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 3
- Playoff (par 4) - 4