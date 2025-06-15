Who won the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan was concluded on Sunday, June 15. The final round on Sunday saw Carlota Ciganda post a stellar 5-under par 67 round to emerge victorious by a one-stroke margin over Hye-Jin Choi.

Somi Lee claimed the solo third place with a total 14-under par score. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Celine Boutier, and Lexi Thompson totalled 13-under par for the week each to share the fourth position at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

Eight golfers, including Madelene Sagstrom and Minjee Lee, shared the 14th position at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The LPGA Tour stars all registered a 72 hole score of 10-under par each.

Trending

2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Final Leaderboard

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (via LPGA Tour):

WINNER - Carlota Ciganda (-16)

2 - Hye-Jin Choi (-15)

3 - Somi Lee (-14)

T4 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-13)

T4 - Celine Boutier (-13)

T4 - Lexi Thompson (-13)

T7 - Akie Iwai (-12)

T7 - Karis Davidson (-12)

T7 - Bronte Law (-12)

T10 - Megan Khang (-11)

T10 - Chanette Wannasaen (-11)

T10 - Andrea Lee (-11)

T10 - Saki Baba (-11)

T14 - Kristen Gillman (-10)

T14 - Wichanee Meechai (-10)

T14 - Madelene Sagstrom (-10)

T14 - Sofia Garcia (-10)

T14 - Minjee Lee (-10)

T14 - Gabriela Ruffels (-10)

T14 - Brooke M. Henderson (-10)

T14 - Mi Hyang Lee (-10)

T22 - Adela Cernousek (-8)

T22 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-8)

T24 - Celine Borge (-7)

T24 - Grace Kim (-7)

T24 - Jenny Bae (-7)

T24 - Nasa Hataoka (-7)

T24 - Amanda Doherty (-7)

T24 - Yuri Yoshida (-7)

T31 - Haeran Ryu (-6)

T31 - Ina Yoon (-6)

T31 - Gemma Dryburgh (-6)

T31 - Paula Reto (-6)

T31 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-6)

T36 - Anna Nordqvist (-5)

T36 - Hannah Green (-5)

T36 - Brittany Lincicome (-5)

T36 - Ayaka Furue (-5)

T36 - Georgia Hall (-5)

T36 - Dewi Weber (-5)

T36 - Ingrid Lindblad (-5)

T36 - A Lim Kim (-5)

T44 - Maude-Aimee Leblanc (-4)

T44 - Liqi Zeng (-4)

T44 - Perine Delacour (-4)

T44 - Cassie Porter (-4)

T44 - Brooke Matthews (-4)

T44 - Jiwon Jeon (-4)

T50 - Alexa Pano (-3)

T50 - Mina Kreiter (-3)

T50 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-3)

T50 - Miyu Yamashita (-3)

T54 - Weiwei Zhang (-2)

T54 - Jenny Shin (-2)

T54 - Azahara Munoz (-2)

T54 - Manon De Roey (-2)

T54 - In Gee Chun (-2)

T54 - Lindy Duncan (-2)

T54 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-2)

T54 - Ruixin Liu (-2)

T54 - Soo Bin Joo (-2)

T54 - Caroline Masson (-2)

T54 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-2)

T54 - Rio Takeda (-2)

T54 - Alena Sharp (-2)

T67 - Caroline Inglis (-1)

T57 - Morgane Metraux (-1)

69 - Stacy Lewis (E)

T70 - Heather Lin (+1)

T70 - Frida Kinhult (+1)

72 - Sarah Kemp (+2)

73 - Brittany Altomare (+4)

T74 - Ryann O'Toole (+5)

T74 - Linnea Strom (+5)

76 - Lee-Anne Pace (+8)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More