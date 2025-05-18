Who won the 2025 PGA Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 PGA Championship has concluded at the prestigious Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The final round on Sunday (May 18) saw commendable performances across the leaderboard with Scottie Scheffler emerging victorious.

Scheffler posted a final round score of even par 71 to total 11 under par to win the 2025 PGA Championship, his third major. The World No. 1 golfer won by a margin of 5 strokes to three golfers.

Harris English stunned the golf community with his performance during the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship. He carded in an astonishing round of 6 under par 65 round to vault a whopping 34 spots up the leaderboard to tie for second place with Byrson DeChambeau and Davis Riley.

Taylor Pendrith, Jhonattan Vegas, and J. T. Poston share the fifth place at the 2025 PGA Championship with a 72 hole score of 5 under par. Alex Noren, who began the final round in second place, posted a score of 5 over par 76 to drop 15 spots down the leaderboard and tie for 17th place with Matt Wallace.

2025 PGA Championship Final Leaderboard

Here's a look at how the field placed at the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-11)

T2 - Harris English (-6)

T2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

T2 - Davis Riley (-6)

T5 - Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T5 - Jhonattan Vegas (-5)

T5 - J.T. Poston (-5)

T8 - Joaquin Niemann (-4)

T8 - Ben Griffin (-4)

T8 - Denny McCarthy (-4)

T8 - Ryan Gerard (-4)

T8 - Joe Highsmith (-4)

T8 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-4)

T8 - Keegan Bradley (-4)

T8 - Jon Rahm (-4)

T8 - Si Woo Kim (-4)

T17 - Matt Wallace (-3)

T17 - Alex Noren (-3)

T19 - Sam Burns (-2)

T19 - Corey Conners (-2)

T19 - Beau Hossler (-2)

T19 - Aaron Rai (-2)

T19 - Harry Hall (-2)

T19 - Taylor Moore (-2)

T19 - Cam Davis (-2)

T19 - Adam Scott (-2)

T19 - Tony Finau (-2)

T28 - Xander Schauffee (-1)

T28 - Marco Penge (-1)

T28 - Viktor Hovland (-1)

T28 - Alex Smalley (-1)

T28 - Ryan Fox (-1)

T33 - Daniel Berger (E)

T33 - Thorbjorn Olesen (E)

T33 - Maverick McNealy (E)

T33 - Max Greyserman (E)

T37 - Richard Bland (+1)

T37 - J.J. Spaun (+1)

T37 - Ryo Hisatsune (+1)

T37 - Lucas Glover (+1)

T41 - Nicolai Hojgaard (+2)

T41 - Tommy Fleetwood (+2)

T41 - Eric Cole (+2)

T41 - Nico Echavarria (+2)

T41 - Michael Thorbjornsen (+2)

T41 - Matthieu Pavon (+2)

T47 - Rory McIlroy (+3)

T47 - Cameron Young (+3)

T47 - Robert MacIntyre (+3)

T50 - Kevin Yu (+4)

T50 - Collin Morikawa (+4)

T50 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4)

T50 - Tom McKibbin (+4)

T50 - Wyndham Clark (+4)

T55 - Chris Kirk (+5)

T55 - Brian Campbell (+5)

T55 - Michael Kim (+5)

T55 - Rafael Campos (+5)

T55 - Garrick Higgo (+5)

T60 - Brian Harman (+6)

T60 - Justin Lower (+6)

T60 - Sam Stevens (+6)

T60 - Luke Donald (+6)

T60 - Max Homa (+6)

T60 - Tyrrell Hatton (+6)

T60 - David Puig (+6)

T67 - Sergio Garcia (+7)

T67 - Austin Eckroat (+7)

T67 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+7)

70 - Stephan Jaeger (+8)

71 - Tom Kim (+9)

T72 - Bud Cauley (+10)

T72 - Elvis Smylie (+10)

74 - Byeong Hun An (+13)

