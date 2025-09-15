Who won the 2025 Procore Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Procore Championship was concluded on Sunday at the challenging Silverado Resort's North Course. The final round saw stellar performances with Scottie Scheffler emerging victorious.

Ben Griffin began the final round of the 2025 Procore Championship in the lead. However, he posted a 2-under par 70 round on Sunday to settle for a second-place finish.

Scottie Scheffler carded an incredible 5 under par 67 round to boost two spots up the leaderboard and claim the 2025 Procore Championship title. The World No. 1 golfer totalled 19 under par for the week in Napa Valley.

Jackson Koivun stood out in the world-class field in California this week. The amateur golfer ended the week tied for fourth place with Emiliano Grillo.

2025 Procore Championship Final Leaderboard

Here's a look at where the 72 golfers, who made the cut at the 2025 Procore Championship, placed following an intense week of competition (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-19)

2 - Ben Griffin (-18)

3 - Lanto Griffin (-17)

T4 - Jackson Koivun (a) (-16)

T4 - Emilano Grillo (-16)

6 - J.J. Spaun (-15)

T7 - Mackenzie Hughes (-14)

T7 - Garrick Higgo (-14)

T9 - Cameron Young (-12)

T9 - Rico Hoey (-12)

T11 - Akshay Bhatia (-11)

T11 - Austin Eckroat (-11)

T13 - Matt Kuchar (-10)

T13 - Isaiah Salinda (-10)

T13 - Sam Burns (-10)

T13 - Maverick McNealy (-10)

T13 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-10)

T13 - Ryo Hisatsune (-10)

T19 - Max Homa (-9)

T19 - Brandt Snedeker (-9)

T19 - Gary Woodland (-9)

T19 - Greyson Sigg (-9)

T19 - Davis Thompson (-9)

T19 - Jonathan Byrd (-9)

T19 - Russell Henley (-9)

T26 - Joseph Bramlett (-8)

T26 - Ben Kohles (-8)

T26 - Doug Ghim (-8)

T26 - Justin Hastings (-8)

T30 - Chad Ramey (-7)

T30 - Ricky Castillo (-7)

T30 - Steven Fisk (-7)

T30 - Jason Dufner (-7)

T30 - Patrick Cantlay (-7)

T30 - Luke List (-7)

T30 - Adam Schenk (-7)

T30 - Taylor Montgomery (-7)

T38 - Vince Whaley (-6)

T38 - Sahith Theelaga (-6)

T38 - Patrick Fishburn (-6)

T38 - Kevin Velo (-6)

T38 - Mark Hubbard (-6)

T43 - Eric Cole (-5)

T43 - Harris English (-5)

T43 - Collin Morikawa (-5)

T43 - Matt McCarty (-5)

T47 - Mac Meissner (-4)

T47 - Beau Hossler (-4)

T47 - Karl Villips (-4)

T47 - Trey Mullinax (-4)

T47 - Seamus Power (-4)

T47 - Zac Blair (-4)

T53 - David Skinns (-3)

T53 - Tyler Watts (a) (-3)

T53 - Keith Mitchell (-3)

T53 - Troy Merritt (-3)

T57 - Braden Thornberry (-2)

T57 - Vince Covello (-2)

T57 - Peter Malnati (-2)

T57 - Byeong Hun An (-2)

T57 - Kevin Streelman (-2)

T57 - Martin Laird (-2)

T57 - Hayden Springer (-2)

T64 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-1)

T64 - John Pak (-1)

T64 - Quade Cummins (-1)

T67 - Trevor Cone (E)

T67 - Anders Albertson (E)

69 - Justin Thomas (+1)

T70 - Jim Knous (+2)

T70 - Will Chandler (+2)

72 - Tom Kim (+5)

