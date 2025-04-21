Who won the 2025 RBC Heritage? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 RBC Heritage has concluded at the famed Harbor Town Golf Links in South Carolina. This week's Signature Event saw stellar performances from a star-studded field comprised of the world's best golfers.

Justin Thomas won the 2025 RBC Heritage in great fashion. Both Thomas and Andrew Novak bore a total 17 under par score for the week to force a sudden-death playoff. The playoff was conducted on the par 4 18th hole, which saw the former claim the RBC Heritage title with a birdie.

Both Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak posted final round scores of 3 under par 68. Daniel Berger tied for third place at the 2025 RBC Heritage along with Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman, and Maverick McNealy.

The winner of last year's edition of the tournament, Scottie Scheffler, tied for 8th place this week with a total 12-under-par score. The world No. 1 golfer shared the position with Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim.

Here's a look at the top performers at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Justin Thomas (-17)

2 - Andew Novak (-17)

T3 - Daniel Berger (-14)

T3 - Mackenzie Hughes (-14)

T3 - Brian Harman (-14)

T3 - Maverick McNealy (-14)

7 - Tommy Fleetwood (-13)

T8 - Scottie Scheffler (-12)

T8 - Russell Henley (-12)

T8 - Si Woo Kim (-12)

T11 - J. T. Poston (-11)

T11 - Sungjae Im (-11)

T13 - Sepp Straka (-10)

T13 - Sam Burns (-10)

T13 - Viktor Hovlan (-10)

T13 - Cam Davis (-10)

T13 - Patrick Cantlay (-10)

Joe Highsmith posted a 3-over-par 74 score for the final round of the tournament. The score led the American golfer to drop one spot down the leaderboard and claim the last spot, 72nd.

RBC Heritage Past Winners

Here's a look at a few of the past winners of the prestigious RBC Heritage along with their winning scores (via PGA Tour)

2024 - Scottie Scheffler (19 under par)

2023 - Matt Fitzpatrick (17 under par)

2022 - Jordan Spieth (13 under par)

2021 - Stewart Cink (19 under par)

2020 - Webb Simpson (22 under par)

2019 - C. T. Pan (12 under par)

2018 - Satoshi Kodaira (12 under par)

2017 - Wesley Bryan (13 under par)

2016 - Branden Grace (9 under par)

2015 - Jim Furyk (18 under par)

2014 - Matt Kuchar (11 under par)

2013 - Graeme McDowell (9 under par)

2012 - Carl Pettersson (12 under par)

2011 - Brandt Snedeker (12 under par)

2010 - Jim Furyk (13 under par)

2009 - Brian Gay (20 under par)

2008 - Boo Weekley (15 under par)

2007 - Boo Weekley (14 under par)

2006 - Aaron Baddeley (15 under par)

2005 - Peter Lonard (7 under par)

2004 - Stewart Cink (10 under par)

2003 - Davis Love III (13 under par)

2002 - Justin Leonard (14 under par)

2001 - Jose Coceres (11 under par)

2000 - Stewart Cink (14 under par)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More