Who won the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play? A detailed look at the finals

The 2025 T-Mobile Match Play wrapped up its finale on Sunday, April 6, at the Shadow Creek Golf Course. Madelene Sagstrom finally won her second LPGA Tour event, breaking her five-year-long winless streak on the circuit.

Ad

The Swedish golfer was tied through 17 holes in the quarterfinal against Celine Boutier when play was suspended on Saturday, April 5, due to darkness. But when the game resumed on Sunday, April 6, she managed to win and earned her spot in the semifinals along with Lauren Coughlin, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Angel Yin.

Madelene Sagström faced Angel Yin in the semifinal and was again fortunate to win the game by 4&2 to be able to seize the spot in the finale of the tournament against Coughlin. In the finale, which was held on Sunday, April 6, Sagstrom won another game and also the trophy of the T-Mobile Match Play.

Ad

Trending

Here is the result of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final of the T-Mobile Match Play:

Finals

Madelene Sagstrom def. Lauren Coughlin (1 up)

Semifinals

Lauren Coughlin def. Ariya Jutanugarn (1 up)

Madelene Sagstrom def. Angel Yin (4&2)

Quarterfinals

Lauren Coughlin def. Stephanie Kyriacou (1 up)

Ariya Jutanugarn def. Maja Stark (4&2)

Madelene Sagstrom def. Celine Boutier (19 holes)

Angel Yin def. Atthaya Thitikul (4&2)

Madelene Sagstrom reflects on her victory in the T-Mobile Match Play 2025

Sagstrom had a phenomenal comeback in the T-Mobile Match Play after her struggles this season on the LPGA Tour. Before the Match Play, she played in three events and missed the cut in two of them.

Ad

But the T-Mobile Match Play was phenomenal for the Swedish golfer, and she finally seized the title. In the post-round press conference, Madelene Sagstrom reflected on her victory, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I worked so hard. All of us work so hard. I really struggled quite a lot, especially with my driver end of last year, and I worked so hard with Callaway and my coach, Hans.I feel so comfortable standing over the ball at the moment, and most the times it comes out nice.

Ad

"It's just such a nice feeling. I played pretty well last week and didn't make the cut, but it's just like it's hard because everyone works hard because it's tough out here. It's just fantastic feeling and it's just knowing that all the hard work really did pay off," she added.

Madelene Sagstrom had started the 2025 season on the LPGA Tour at the Founders Cup, but she missed the cut and then settled in solo 59th place at the Honda LPGA Tour, but again missed the cut at the Ford Championship before winning the Match Play event.

Before the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play, she won her maiden LPGA Tour event at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, where she registered a one-stroke win over Nasa Hataoka in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More