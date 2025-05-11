Who won the 2025 Truist Championship? Final leaderboard explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 11, 2025 23:45 GMT
PGA: Truist Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Sepp Straka, Truist Championship (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 Truist Championship has concluded in Pennsylvania. The final round saw stellar performances as the field took on the challenging Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course.

Sepp Straka has been crowned the champion of the 2025 Truist Championship. He posted rounds of 63, 67, 66, and 68 to total 16 under par for the week. Straka won by a two-stroke margin over Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry, who tied for second place.

Patrick Cantlay, Jacob Bridgeman, and Tommy Fleetwood all posted final round scores of 5 under par 65 on Sunday to rise seven spots up the leaderboard. The PGA Tour stars shared fourth place at the 2025 Truist Championship.

Trending

Four golfers tied for seventh place at the 2025 Truist Championship, including Rory McIlroy and Keith Mitchell. They each totalled 10 under par for the week in Pennsylvania.

Here's a look at the top finishers at the 2025 Truist Championship (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - Sepp Straka (-16)
  • T2 - Justin Thomas (-14)
  • T2 - Shane Lowry (-14)
  • T4 - Patrick Cantlay (-12)
  • T4 - Jacob Bridgeman (-12)
  • T4 - Tommy Fleetwood (-12)
  • T7 - Stephan Jaeger (-10)
  • T7 - Cameron Young (-10)
  • T7 - Rory McIlroy (-10)
  • T7 - Keith Mitchell (-10)
  • T11 - Xander Schauffele (-9)
  • T11 - Daniel Berger (-9)
  • T11 - Corey Conners (-9)
  • T11 - Harris English (-9)
  • T15 - Rickie Fowler (-8)
  • T15 - Tony Finau (-8)
  • T17 - Andrew Novak (-7)
  • T17 - J. J. Spaun (-7)
  • T17 - Collin Morikawa (-7)
  • T17 - Si Woo Kim (-7)
  • T17 - Hideki Matsuyama (-7)
  • T17 - Nick Taylor (-7)
  • T23 - Aaron Rai (-6)
  • T23 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-6)
  • T23 - Davis Thompson (-6)
  • T23 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)
  • T23 - Sam Stevens (-6)
  • T23 - J. T. Poston (-6)
  • T23 - Sungjae Im (-6)
Sahith Theegala withdrew from the 2025 Truist Championship, citing a neck injury. Nick Dunlap finished in last place, 69th, with scores of 72, 66, 72, and 78, totalling to 8 over par.

Past Winners of the Truist Championship

Here's a look at the past winners of the Truist Championship along with their scores (via PGA Tour):

2024

  • Winner - Rory McIlroy
  • Score - 17 under par
  • Total - 267

2023

  • Winner - Wyndham Clark
  • Score - 19 under par
  • Total - 265
2022

  • Winner - Max Homa
  • Score - 8 under par
  • Total - 272

2021

  • Winner - Rory McIlroy
  • Score - 10 under par
  • Total - 274

2020 - Was Not Played Due to COVID-19

2019

  • Winner - Max Homa
  • Score - 15 under par
  • Total - 269

2018

  • Winner - Jason Day
  • Score - 12 under par
  • Total - 272

2017

  • Winner - Brian Harman
  • Score - 10 under par
  • Total - 278

2016

  • Winner - James Hahn
  • Score - 9 under par
  • Total - 279

2015

  • Winner - Rory McIlroy
  • Score - 21 under par
  • Total - 267

2014

  • Winner - J. B. Holmes
  • Score - 14 under par
  • Total - 274
2013

  • Winner - Derek Ernst
  • Score - 8 under par
  • Total - 280

2012

  • Winner - Rickie Fowler
  • Score - 14 under par
  • Total - 274

2011

  • Winner - Lucas Glover
  • Score - 15 under par
  • Total - 273

2010

  • Winner - Rory McIlroy
  • Score - 15 under par
  • Total - 273

2009

  • Winner - Sean O'Hair
  • Score - 11 under par
  • Total - 277

2008

  • Winner - Anthony Kim
  • Score - 16 under par
  • Total - 272

2007

  • Winner - Tiger Woods
  • Score - 13 under par
  • Total - 275

2006

  • Winner - Jim Furyk
  • Score - 12 under par
  • Total - 276

2005

  • Winner - Vijay Singh
  • Score - 12 under par
  • Total - 276
2004

  • Winner - Joey Sindelar
  • Score - 11 under par
  • Total - 277

2003

  • Winner - David Toms
  • Score - 10 under par
  • Total - 278
Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
