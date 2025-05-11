Who won the 2025 Truist Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Truist Championship has concluded in Pennsylvania. The final round saw stellar performances as the field took on the challenging Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course.

Sepp Straka has been crowned the champion of the 2025 Truist Championship. He posted rounds of 63, 67, 66, and 68 to total 16 under par for the week. Straka won by a two-stroke margin over Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry, who tied for second place.

Patrick Cantlay, Jacob Bridgeman, and Tommy Fleetwood all posted final round scores of 5 under par 65 on Sunday to rise seven spots up the leaderboard. The PGA Tour stars shared fourth place at the 2025 Truist Championship.

Four golfers tied for seventh place at the 2025 Truist Championship, including Rory McIlroy and Keith Mitchell. They each totalled 10 under par for the week in Pennsylvania.

Here's a look at the top finishers at the 2025 Truist Championship (via PGA Tour):

1 - Sepp Straka (-16)

T2 - Justin Thomas (-14)

T2 - Shane Lowry (-14)

T4 - Patrick Cantlay (-12)

T4 - Jacob Bridgeman (-12)

T4 - Tommy Fleetwood (-12)

T7 - Stephan Jaeger (-10)

T7 - Cameron Young (-10)

T7 - Rory McIlroy (-10)

T7 - Keith Mitchell (-10)

T11 - Xander Schauffele (-9)

T11 - Daniel Berger (-9)

T11 - Corey Conners (-9)

T11 - Harris English (-9)

T15 - Rickie Fowler (-8)

T15 - Tony Finau (-8)

T17 - Andrew Novak (-7)

T17 - J. J. Spaun (-7)

T17 - Collin Morikawa (-7)

T17 - Si Woo Kim (-7)

T17 - Hideki Matsuyama (-7)

T17 - Nick Taylor (-7)

T23 - Aaron Rai (-6)

T23 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-6)

T23 - Davis Thompson (-6)

T23 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

T23 - Sam Stevens (-6)

T23 - J. T. Poston (-6)

T23 - Sungjae Im (-6)

Sahith Theegala withdrew from the 2025 Truist Championship, citing a neck injury. Nick Dunlap finished in last place, 69th, with scores of 72, 66, 72, and 78, totalling to 8 over par.

Past Winners of the Truist Championship

Here's a look at the past winners of the Truist Championship along with their scores (via PGA Tour):

2024

Winner - Rory McIlroy

Score - 17 under par

Total - 267

2023

Winner - Wyndham Clark

Score - 19 under par

Total - 265

2022

Winner - Max Homa

Score - 8 under par

Total - 272

2021

Winner - Rory McIlroy

Score - 10 under par

Total - 274

2020 - Was Not Played Due to COVID-19

2019

Winner - Max Homa

Score - 15 under par

Total - 269

2018

Winner - Jason Day

Score - 12 under par

Total - 272

2017

Winner - Brian Harman

Score - 10 under par

Total - 278

2016

Winner - James Hahn

Score - 9 under par

Total - 279

2015

Winner - Rory McIlroy

Score - 21 under par

Total - 267

2014

Winner - J. B. Holmes

Score - 14 under par

Total - 274

2013

Winner - Derek Ernst

Score - 8 under par

Total - 280

2012

Winner - Rickie Fowler

Score - 14 under par

Total - 274

2011

Winner - Lucas Glover

Score - 15 under par

Total - 273

2010

Winner - Rory McIlroy

Score - 15 under par

Total - 273

2009

Winner - Sean O'Hair

Score - 11 under par

Total - 277

2008

Winner - Anthony Kim

Score - 16 under par

Total - 272

2007

Winner - Tiger Woods

Score - 13 under par

Total - 275

2006

Winner - Jim Furyk

Score - 12 under par

Total - 276

2005

Winner - Vijay Singh

Score - 12 under par

Total - 276

2004

Winner - Joey Sindelar

Score - 11 under par

Total - 277

2003

Winner - David Toms

Score - 10 under par

Total - 278

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More