Who won the 2025 U.S. Senior Open Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 U.S. Senior Open Championship was concluded on Sunday at the Broadmoor Golf Club in Colorado. The field put up incredible performances to see a fully stacked leaderboard with the top three players.

Padraig Harrigton and Stewart Cink began the final round of the 2025 U.S. Senior Open Championship tied for the lead. However, the former posted a 3 under par 67 score to emerge victorious. Cink carded in a 2 under par 68 round to total 10 under par for the week and settle for second place.

Miguel Angel Jimenez claimed the solo third position with a total score of 9 under par. While the top three golfers were all separated by one stroke, the third and fourth positions were separated by a four stroke margin.

Ernie Els recorded a 1 over par 71 round on Sunday to drop three spots down the leaderboard. The golfing legend tied for 13th place at the 2025 U.S. Senior Open Championship with a total even par score.

Ken Duke and K. J. Choi posted rounds of 3 under par 67 each to vault 25 spots up the leaderboard. They ended the 2025 U.S. Senior Open Championship tied for 28th place.

2025 U.S. Senior Open Championship Final Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 U.S. Senior Open Championship (via PGA Tour Champions):

1 - Padraig Harrigton (-11)

2 - Stewart Cink (-10)

3 - Miguel Angel (-9)

T4 - Thomas Bjorn (-5)

T4 - Mark Hensby (-5)

6 - Steve Flesch (-4)

7 - Steven Alker (-3)

8 - Paul Stankowski (-2)

T9 - Jason Caron (-1)

T9 - Tim Petrovic (-1)

T9 - Cameron Percy (-1)

T9 - Dicky Pride (-1)

T13 - Ernie Els (E)

T13 - Katsumasa Miyamoto (E)

T13 - Billy Andrade (E)

T16 - Scott Hend (+1)

T16 - Freddie Jacobson (+1)

T18 - Stephen Gallacher (+2)

T18 - Greg Chalmers (+2)

T18 - Darren Clarke (+2)

T18 - Kevin Sutherland (+2)

T22 - Justin Leonard (+3)

T22 - Steve Allan (+3)

T22 - Y. E. Yang (+3)

T22 - Rod Pampling (+3)

T26 - J. J. Henry (+4)

T26 - Alex Cejka (+4)

T28 - Seren Kjeldsen (+5)

T28 - Robert Karlsson (+5)

T28 - Ken Duke (+5)

T28 - K. J. Choi (+5)

T32 - Stuart Appleby (+6)

T32 - Doug Barron (+6)

T32 - Tag Ridings (+6)

T32 - Greg Owen (+6)

T36 - Jerry Kelly (+7)

T36 Brian Gay (+7)

T36 - Craig Barlow (+7)

T36 - Brandt Jobe (+7)

T36 - Shane Bertsch (+7)

T36 - Peter Baker (+7)

T36 - Robert Coles (+7)

T36 - Matt Gogel (+7)

T36 - Scott Parel (+7)

