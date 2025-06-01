Who won the 2025 U.S. Women's Open? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open has concluded. This marks the end of the second women's Major championship of the year. Maja Stark emerged victorious with a total score of 7 under par.

Finishing two strokes behind in second place are Nelly Korda and Rio Takeda. The former posted a 1 under par score for the final round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open to rise 4 spots up the leaderboard.

Ariya Jutanugarn has the best finish in the field out of all the past winners of the U.S. Women's Open. Having won the prestigious tournament in 2018, she tied for 9th place this year, alongside Angel Yin and Linn Grant.

Lottie Woad claims low amateur honors at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. In a field of 6 amateur golfers who made the cut, the English player had the best finish at T31. She shares the position with three LPGA Tour starts, including past winner Allisen Corpuz.

2025 U.S. Women's Open Final Leaderboard

Here's a look at where each player finished at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open (via LPGA Tour):

WINNER - Maja Stark (-7)

T2 - Nelly Korda (-5)

T2 - Rio Takeda (-5)

T4 - Hyejin Choi (-4)

T4 - Ruoning Yin (-4)

T4 - Mao Saigo (-4)

T7 - Hailee Cooper (-3)

T7 - Hinako Shibuno (-3)

T9 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-2)

T9 - Angel Yin (-2)

T9 - Linn Grant (-2)

T12 - Charley Hull (-1)

T12 - Hannah Green (-1)

T14 - Ina Yoon (E)

T14 - Jin Young Ko (E)

T14 - Chiara Tamburlini (E)

T14 - Yealimi Noh (E)

T14 - Sarah Schmelzel (E)

T19 - Madelene Sagstrom (+1)

T19 - Gaby Lopez (+1)

T19 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (+1)

T22 - Esther Henseleit (+2)

T22 - Chisato Iwai (+2)

T22 - Andrea Lee (+2)

T22 - Minjee Lee (+2)

T26 - Lydia Ko (+3)

T26 - A Lim Kim (+3)

T28 - Pauline Roussin Bouchard (+4)

T28 - Jing Yan (+4)

T28 - Aline Krauter (+4)

T31 - Auston Kim (+5)

T31 - Allisen Corpuz (+5)

T31 - Anna Nordqvist (+5)

T31 - Lottie Woad (a) (+5)

35 - Ingrid Lindblad (+6)

T36 - Nataliya Guseva (+7)

T36 - Amy Yang (+7)

T36 - Miyu Yamashita (+7)

T36 - Saki Baba (+7)

T36 - Hyunjo Yoo (+7)

T36 - Farah O'Keefe (a) (+7)

T36 - Carolina Lopez Chacarra (a) (+7)

T36 - Haeran Ryu (+7)

T36 - Yuri Kawamoto (+7)

T45 - Kiara Romero (a) (+8)

T45 - Sophie Hausmann (+8)

T45 - Sakura Koiwai (+8)

T45 - Akie Iwai (+8)

T45 - Amari Avery (+8)

T45 - Celine Boutier (+8)

T51 - Jinhee Im (+9)

T51 - Gemma Dryburgh (+9)

T51 - Rayee Feng (a) (+9)

54 - In Gee Chun (+10)

55 - Maria Jose Marin (a) (+11)

T56 - Shiho Kuwaki (+12)

T56 - Youmin Hwang (+12)

58 - Celine Borge (+15)

59 - Klara Davidson Spilkova (+16)

60 - Wichanee Meechai (+19)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More