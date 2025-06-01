Who won the 2025 U.S. Women's Open? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open has concluded. This marks the end of the second women's Major championship of the year. Maja Stark emerged victorious with a total score of 7 under par.
Finishing two strokes behind in second place are Nelly Korda and Rio Takeda. The former posted a 1 under par score for the final round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open to rise 4 spots up the leaderboard.
Ariya Jutanugarn has the best finish in the field out of all the past winners of the U.S. Women's Open. Having won the prestigious tournament in 2018, she tied for 9th place this year, alongside Angel Yin and Linn Grant.
Lottie Woad claims low amateur honors at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. In a field of 6 amateur golfers who made the cut, the English player had the best finish at T31. She shares the position with three LPGA Tour starts, including past winner Allisen Corpuz.
2025 U.S. Women's Open Final Leaderboard
Here's a look at where each player finished at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open (via LPGA Tour):
- WINNER - Maja Stark (-7)
- T2 - Nelly Korda (-5)
- T2 - Rio Takeda (-5)
- T4 - Hyejin Choi (-4)
- T4 - Ruoning Yin (-4)
- T4 - Mao Saigo (-4)
- T7 - Hailee Cooper (-3)
- T7 - Hinako Shibuno (-3)
- T9 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-2)
- T9 - Angel Yin (-2)
- T9 - Linn Grant (-2)
- T12 - Charley Hull (-1)
- T12 - Hannah Green (-1)
- T14 - Ina Yoon (E)
- T14 - Jin Young Ko (E)
- T14 - Chiara Tamburlini (E)
- T14 - Yealimi Noh (E)
- T14 - Sarah Schmelzel (E)
- T19 - Madelene Sagstrom (+1)
- T19 - Gaby Lopez (+1)
- T19 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (+1)
- T22 - Esther Henseleit (+2)
- T22 - Chisato Iwai (+2)
- T22 - Andrea Lee (+2)
- T22 - Minjee Lee (+2)
- T26 - Lydia Ko (+3)
- T26 - A Lim Kim (+3)
- T28 - Pauline Roussin Bouchard (+4)
- T28 - Jing Yan (+4)
- T28 - Aline Krauter (+4)
- T31 - Auston Kim (+5)
- T31 - Allisen Corpuz (+5)
- T31 - Anna Nordqvist (+5)
- T31 - Lottie Woad (a) (+5)
- 35 - Ingrid Lindblad (+6)
- T36 - Nataliya Guseva (+7)
- T36 - Amy Yang (+7)
- T36 - Miyu Yamashita (+7)
- T36 - Saki Baba (+7)
- T36 - Hyunjo Yoo (+7)
- T36 - Farah O'Keefe (a) (+7)
- T36 - Carolina Lopez Chacarra (a) (+7)
- T36 - Haeran Ryu (+7)
- T36 - Yuri Kawamoto (+7)
- T45 - Kiara Romero (a) (+8)
- T45 - Sophie Hausmann (+8)
- T45 - Sakura Koiwai (+8)
- T45 - Akie Iwai (+8)
- T45 - Amari Avery (+8)
- T45 - Celine Boutier (+8)
- T51 - Jinhee Im (+9)
- T51 - Gemma Dryburgh (+9)
- T51 - Rayee Feng (a) (+9)
- 54 - In Gee Chun (+10)
- 55 - Maria Jose Marin (a) (+11)
- T56 - Shiho Kuwaki (+12)
- T56 - Youmin Hwang (+12)
- 58 - Celine Borge (+15)
- 59 - Klara Davidson Spilkova (+16)
- 60 - Wichanee Meechai (+19)