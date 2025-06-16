Who won the 2025 US Open? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 US Open has concluded in Pennsylvania. With heavy rain in the area, the final round saw players battling it out in the Oakmont Country Club's tricky conditions.

J. J. Spaun posted a 2-over-par 72 score to emerge victorious at the 2025 US Open. With a total 1 under par score, he won by a two-stroke margin over Robert MacIntyre.

Sam Burns headed into the final round of the 2025 US Open with the lead. However, with two double bogeys on his scorecard, he totaled 8 over par for the day. He settled for a joint 7th place finish with Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

Rory McIlroy posted a 3-under-par 67 round on Sunday after carding in three rounds above par. He rose 30 spots up the leaderboard to tie for 19th place at the 2025 US Open.

2025 US Open Final Leaderboard

Here's a look at how each player placed at the 2025 US Open (via USGA):

WINNER - J. J. Spaun (-1)

2 - Robert MacIntyre (+1)

3 - Viktor Hovland (+2)

T4 - Cameron Young (+3)

T4 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

T4 - Carlos Ortiz (+3)

T7 - Sam Burns (+4)

T7 - Jon Rahm (+4)

T7 - Scottie Scheffler (+4)

T10 - Ben Griffin (+5)

T10 - Russell Henley (+5)

T12 - Xander Schauffele (+6)

T12 - Brooks Koepka (+6)

T12 - Chris Kirk (+6)

T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6)

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+6)

T12 - Thriston Lawrence (+6)

T12 - Adam Scott (+6)

T19 - Rory McIlroy (+7)

T19- Ryan Fox (+7)

T19 - Victor Perez (+7)

T19 - Emiliano Grillo (+7)

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+8)

T23 - Patrick Reed (+8)

T23 - Jordan Spieth (+8)

T23 - Thomas Detry (+8)

T23 - Jason Day (+8)

T23 - Sam Stevens (+8)

T23 - Matt Wallace (+8)

T23 - Max Greyserman (+8)

T23 - Nick Taylor (+8)

T23 - Chris Gotterup (+8)

T33 - Tom Kim (+9)

T33 - Aaron Rai (+9)

T33 - J. T. Poston (+9)

T33 - Keegan Bradley (+9)

37 - Maverick McNealy (+10)

T38 - Taylor Pendrith (+11)

T38 - Tony Finau (+11)

T38 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+11)

T38 - Marc Leishman (+11)

T42 - Hideki Matsuyama (+12)

T42 - Andrew Novak (+12)

T42 - Si Woo Kim (+12)

T42 - Trevor Cone (+12)

T46 - Niklas Norgaard (+13)

T46 - Daniel Berger (+13)

T46 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+13)

T46 - Jhonattan Vegas (+13)

T50 - Ryan McCormick (+14)

T50 - Michael Kim (+14)

T50 - Adam Schenk (+14)

T50 - Mackenzie Hughes (+14)

T50 - Ryan Gerard (+14)

T55 - Justin Hastings (a) (+15)

T55 - Laurie Canter (+15)

T57 - Sungjae Im (+16)

T57 - Denny McCarthy (+16)

T59 - Harris English (+18)

T59 - Brian Harman (+18)

T61 - Jordan Smith (+19)

T61 - Jhonny Keefer (+19)

T61 - James Nicolas (+19)

T64 - Cam Davis (+22)

T64 - Matthieu Pavon (+22)

66 - Philip Barbaree Jr. (+24)

