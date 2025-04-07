Who won the 2025 Valero Texas Open? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Valero Texas Open has been concluded. Brian Harman put some of his best golf skills on display this week at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course to win yet another title.
Brian Harman carded rounds of 66, 66, 72, and 75 to defeat Ryan Gerard by a three-stroke margin. The latter wowed golf enthusiasts with his performance during the final round of the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He posted a 3-under-par 69 round to jump a whopping 15 spots up the leaderboard and claim the solo runner-up position.
Patrick Fishburn and Thorbjørn Olesen tied for fifth place at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Both the PGA Tour starts posted rounds of 4 under par, 69 each, to jump an impressive 44 spots up the leaderboard and secure a top-five finish.
Here's a look at the top 12 players at the 2025 Valero Texas Open (via PGA Tour):
- WINNER - Brian Harman (-9)
- 2 - Ryan Gerard (-6)
- T3 - Maverick McNealy (-5)
- T3 - Andrew Novak (-5)
- T5 - Bud Cauley (-4)
- T5 - Chan Kim (-4)
- T5 - Patrick Fishburn (-4)
- T5 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-4)
- T5 - Ryo Hisatsune (-4)
- T5 - Chad Ramey (-4)
- T5 - Tom Hoge (-4)
- T12 - Nate Lashley (-3)
- T12 - Jordan Spieth (-3)
- T12 - Henrik Norlander (-3)
- T12 - Alejandro Tosti (-3)
- T12 - Keith Mitchell (-3)
- T12 - Sami Valimaki (-3)
Taylor Dickson and Patton Kizzire tied for last place, 65th, at the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Both the golfers totaled 12 over par for the week each.
2025 Valero Texas Open Past Winners
Here's a look at the past few winners of the Valero Texas Open (via PGA Tour):
- 2024 - Akshay Bhatia (20 under par)
- 2023 - Corey Conners (15 under par)
- 2022 - J.J. Spaun (13 under par)
- 2021 - Jordan Spieth (18 under par)
- 2020 - Was not played due to COVID-19
- 2019 - Corey Conners (20 under par)
- 2018 - Andrew Landry (17 under par)
- 2017 - Kevin Chappell (12 under par)
- 2016 - Charley Hoffman (12 under par)
- 2015 - Jimmy Walker (11 under par)
- 2014 - Steven Bowditch (8 under par)
- 2013 - Martin Laird (14 under par)
- 2012 - Ben Curtis (9 under par)
- 2011 - Brendan Steele (8 under par)
- 2010 - Adam Scott (14 under par)
- 2009 - Zach Johnson (15 under par)
- 2008 - Zach Johnson (19 under par)
- 2007 - Justin Leonard (19 under par)
- 2006 - Eric Axley (15 under par)
- 2005 - Robert Gamez (18 under par)
- 2004 - Bart Bryant (19 under par)
- 2003 - Tommy Armour III (26 under par)
- 2002 - Loren Roberts (19 under par)
- 2001 - Justin Leonard (18 under par)
- 2000 - Justin Leonard (19 under par)