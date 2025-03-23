Who won the 2025 Valspar Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The final round of the 2025 Valspar Championship has been concluded. With top-notch performances across the leaderboard, Viktor Hovland emerged victorious to grab a massive slice of the $8.7 million purse prize. He carded in a final round score of 4 under par 67 to total 11 under par.

Justin Thomas carded in an astounding 5 under par 66 score for the final round of the 2025 Valspar Championship to jump up 3 spots on the leaderboard and secure the solo second place. The American golfer totaled 10 under par for the week in Florida.

Jacob Bridgeman was the leader of the 2025 Valspar Championship through three rounds. Having held the lead each of the first three days, he struggled with pressure on the final day. Bridgeman posted a two under par 69 round on Sunday to drop two spots down to settle for the solo third place.

The 2025 Valspar Championship sees Bud Cauley, Billy Horschel and Ryo Hisatsune tied for 4th place with a total 8 under par score each. Cauley stunned golf fans worldwide with his performance on Sunday. He recorded a 5 under par 66 round to rise a whopping 13 spots up the leaderboard for a top 5 finish.

Here's a look at the top 12 players plus ties at the 2025 Valspar Championship (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Viktor Hovland (-11)

2 - Justin Thomas (-10)

3 - Jacob Bridgeman (-9)

T4 - Bud Cauley (-8)

T4 - Billy Horschel (-8)

T4 - Ryo Hisatsune (-8)

7 - Davis Riley (-7)

T8 - Seamus Power (-6)

T8 - Lucas Glover (-6)

T8 - Corey Conners (-6)

T8 - Shane Lowry (-6)

T12 - Xander Schauffele (-5)

T12 - Eric Cole (-5)

T12 - Kevin Yu (-5)

T12 - Ricky Castillo (-5)

Aaron Baddeley finished in last place (78th) at the 2025 Valspar Championship. He posted scores of 72, 70, 78 and 74 to total 10 over par for the week.

Past winners of the Valspar Championship

Here's a look at all of the past winners of the Valspar Championship along with their winning scores (via PGA Tour);

2024 - Peter Manati (12 under par)

2023 - Taylor Moore (10 under par)

2022 - Sam Burns (17 under par)

2021 - Sam Burns (17 under par)

2020 - Not Played Due To COVID-19

2019 - Paul Casey (8 under par)

2018 - Paul Casey (10 under par)

2017 - Adam Hadwin (14 under par)

2016 - Charl Schwartzel (7 under par)

2015 - Jordan Spieth (10 under par)

2014 - John Senden (7 under par)

2013 - Kevin Streelman (10 under par)

2012 - Luke Donald (13 under par)

2011 - Gary Woodland (15 under par)

2010 - Jim Furyk (13 under par)

2009 - Retief Goosen (8 under par)

2008 - Sean O'Hair (4 under par)

2007 - Mark Calcavecchia (10 under par)

2006 - K.J. Choi (13 under par)

2005 - Carl Pettterson (9 under par)

2004 - Vijay Singh (18 under par)

2003 - Retief Goosen (12 under par)

2002 - K.J. Choi (17 under par)

2001 - Not Played

2000 - John Huston (13 under par)

