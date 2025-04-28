Who won the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans has concluded. The team format event saw Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin emerge victorious by a one stroke margin. They posted rounds of 62, 66, 61, and 71 to total 28 under par for the week.
Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard fell just short of winning the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The twin brothers recorded a 4 under par 68 score on Sunday to jump two spots up the leaderboard into the solo second spot.
Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III began the final round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in second place. However, a 2 under par 70 final round score left them in the third spot.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finished tied for 12th place. The Ryder Cup stars posted rounds of 64, 69, 61, and 72 to total 22 under par.
Let's take a look at the top teams at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):
- WINNER - Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin (-28)
- 2 - Nicolai Hojgaard & Rasmus Hojgaard (-27)
- 3 - Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III (-26)
- T4 - David Lipsky & Dylan Wu (-25)
- T4 - Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe (-25)
- T4 - Karl Villips & Michael Thorbjornsen (-25)
- T4 - Luke List & Henrik Norlander (-25)
- T8 - Chad Ramey & Justin Lower (-24)
- T8 - Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo (-24)
- T10 - Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips (-23)
- T10 - Hayden Buckley & Braden Thornberry (-23)
- T12 - Matteo Mannassero & Cristobal Del Solar (-22)
- T12 - Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins (-22)
- T12 - Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin (-22)
- T12 - Ryan Gerard & Danny Walker (-22)
- T12 - Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett (-22)
- T12 - Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry (-22)
Kevin Chappell and Tom Hoge finished in last place. They totalled 14 under par after posting a 2 over par 74 in the final round on Sunday.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans Past Winners
Here's a look at a few of the past winners of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):
- 2024 - Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry (25 under par)
- 2023 - Nick Hardy & Davis Riley (30 under par)
- 2022 - Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele (29 under par)
- 2021 - Marc Leishman & Cameron Smith (20 under par)
- 2020 - Not played due to COVID-19
- 2019 - Ryan Palmer & Jon Rahm (26 under par)
- 2018 - Scott Piercy & Billy Horschel (22 under par)
- 2017 - Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith (27 under par)