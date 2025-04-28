Who won the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans has concluded. The team format event saw Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin emerge victorious by a one stroke margin. They posted rounds of 62, 66, 61, and 71 to total 28 under par for the week.

Ad

Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard fell just short of winning the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The twin brothers recorded a 4 under par 68 score on Sunday to jump two spots up the leaderboard into the solo second spot.

Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III began the final round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in second place. However, a 2 under par 70 final round score left them in the third spot.

Ad

Trending

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finished tied for 12th place. The Ryder Cup stars posted rounds of 64, 69, 61, and 72 to total 22 under par.

Let's take a look at the top teams at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin (-28)

2 - Nicolai Hojgaard & Rasmus Hojgaard (-27)

3 - Jake Knapp & Frankie Capan III (-26)

T4 - David Lipsky & Dylan Wu (-25)

T4 - Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe (-25)

T4 - Karl Villips & Michael Thorbjornsen (-25)

T4 - Luke List & Henrik Norlander (-25)

T8 - Chad Ramey & Justin Lower (-24)

T8 - Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo (-24)

T10 - Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips (-23)

T10 - Hayden Buckley & Braden Thornberry (-23)

T12 - Matteo Mannassero & Cristobal Del Solar (-22)

T12 - Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins (-22)

T12 - Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin (-22)

T12 - Ryan Gerard & Danny Walker (-22)

T12 - Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett (-22)

T12 - Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry (-22)

Ad

Kevin Chappell and Tom Hoge finished in last place. They totalled 14 under par after posting a 2 over par 74 in the final round on Sunday.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Past Winners

Here's a look at a few of the past winners of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via PGA Tour):

2024 - Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry (25 under par)

2023 - Nick Hardy & Davis Riley (30 under par)

2022 - Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele (29 under par)

2021 - Marc Leishman & Cameron Smith (20 under par)

2020 - Not played due to COVID-19

2019 - Ryan Palmer & Jon Rahm (26 under par)

2018 - Scott Piercy & Billy Horschel (22 under par)

2017 - Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith (27 under par)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More