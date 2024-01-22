Who won the American Express tournament? Final leaderboard explored

The 2024 American Express concluded on Sunday, January 21, and the final round could not have been more exciting. Not even the most daring pre-tournament predictions came close to what ended up happening at Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California.

Nick Dunlap took the golf world by storm, winning the American Express with a score of 29-under 259. The University of Alabama sophomore became the first amateur to win since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

2024 American Express final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard for the 2024 American Express:

1 Nick Dunlap -29

2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -28

T3 Kevin Yu -27

T3 Xander Schauffele -27

T3 Justin Thomas -27

T6 Sam Burns -25

T6 Michael Kim -25

T6 Adam Hadwin -25

T9 Keith Mitchell -24

T9 Ben Griffin -24

T11 Ryo Hisatsune -23

T11 Alexander Björk -23

T11 J.T. Poston -23

T14 Bronson Burgoon -22

T14 Chan Kim -22

T14 Jimmy Stanger -22

T17 Greyson Sigg -21

T17 Tom Hoge -21

T17 Carson Young -21

T17 Scottie Scheffler -21

T21 Alex Smalley -20

T21 Min Woo Lee -20

T21 Davis Thompson -20

T21 Eric Cole -20

T25 Erik van Rooyen -19

T25 Tony Finau -19

T25 Alex Noren -19

T25 Zach Johnson -19

T25 Sungjae Im -19

T25 K.H. Lee -19

T25 Chandler Phillips -19

T25 Austin Eckroat -19

T25 Si Woo Kim -19

T34 Tyler Duncan -18

T34 Vince Whaley -18

T34 Joe Highsmith -18

T34 Will Zalatoris -18

T34 Jason Day -18

T39 Matthieu Pavon -17

T39 Paul Barjon -17

T39 Wyndham Clark -17

T39 Justin Lower -17

T39 Harrison Endycott -17

T39 Daniel Berger -17

T39 Jacob Bridgeman -17

T39 Lanto Griffin -17

T47 Mark Hubbard -16

T47 Chris Kirk -16

T47 Beau Hossler -16

T47 Andrew Putnam -16

T47 Ben Kohles -16

T52 Erik Barnes -15

T52 Stephan Jaeger -15

T52 Chez Reavie -15

T52 Patrick Cantlay -15

T56 Max Greyserman -14

T56 Yuxin Lin -14

T56 Chesson Hadley -14

T56 Ben Martin -14

T56 Matt NeSmith -14

61 Taylor Montgomery -13

T62 Zac Blair -12

T62 Camilo Villegas -12

T62 Sam Ryder -12

2024 American Express highlights

It was an electrifying fourth round at the American Express, in which winner Nick Dunlap recovered from a double bogey on the 7th to tie Sam Burns for the lead and then displaced him to clinch victory.

Burns led the American Express by one stroke at the 16th when he missed a 35-foot putt for birdie, while Dunlap birdied the same hole. They went in tied at the 17th, known as "Alcatraz," as the green is located on an island.

Dunlap reached the green with a masterful tee shot, but it was not the same for Burns, who dropped his ball in the water and could only manage a double bogey. The young amateur kept a steady head and sealed victory with par on the last two holes.

The other player who stood out in the final round of the American Express was Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who accelerated at the end and displaced Burns with a birdie on the 18th to finish in solo runner-up.

Nick Dunlap's victory gives him full membership on the PGA Tour through the 2026 season and qualifies him for the remaining Signature Events in 2023 and the first two Majors of the season (The Masters and PGA Championship).