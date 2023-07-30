Who won the Amundi Evian Championship 2023? Final leaderboard explored

French player Celine Boutier won the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship with a score of 14-under 270. It was a doubly special victory for Boutier, as it was the first major of her career and she won it playing at home.

Celine Boutier exhibited a very steady game throughout the Amundi Evian Championship. She had four rounds in the 60s, the only player who achieved such records. Her best day was the first (5-under 66), continuing with -2 on Friday, -4 on Saturday, and -3 on Sunday to build a five-stroke lead over second place.

Boutier made 19 birdies and committed only five bogeys throughout the Amundi Evian Championship. She was especially tight with the putter, needing only 28 putts per round.

It is Boutier's fourth LPGA Tour victory. She previously triumphed in the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open, 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, and 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship.

Brooke Henderson defended her title from a year ago well, even if she eventually lost it, as she finished runner-up with a score of 8-under 276.

Five players finished in T3 on the Amundi Evian Championship, including two pre-competition favorites: Nasa Hataoka and Yuka Saso. The others were Mexico's Gaby Loez, Norway's Celine Borge, and Korea's A Lim Kim.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh soloed to eighth place. Two other fan and trade press favorites, Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang, did well to finish in the Top 10 (T9). Three other players joined them in that position.

Amundi Evian Championship leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard of the Amundi Evian Championship. Players who finished in the Top 20 are included:

1 Celine Boutier -14

2. Brooke M. Henderson -8

T3 Celine Borge -7

T3 Gaby Lopez -7

T3 A Lim Kim -7

T3 Yuka Saso -7

T3 Nasa Hataoka -7

8 Gemma Dryburgh -6

T9 Atthaya Thitikul -5

T9 Megan Khang -5

T9 Su Ji Kim -5

T9 Rose Zhang -5

T9 Nelly Korda -5

T14 Jennifer Kupcho -4

T14 Esther Henseleit -4

T16 Stephanie Kyriacou -3

T16 Morgane Metraux -3

T16 Linn Grant -3

T16 Minjee Lee -3

T20 Min Ji Park -2

T20 Jin Young Ko -2

T20 Ashleigh Buhai -2

T20 Eun-Hee Ji -2

T20 Hyo Joo Kim -2

T20 Anna Nordqvist -2

T20 Angel Yin -2

T20 Alison Lee -2