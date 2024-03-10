Who won Arnold Palmer Invitational? Exploring final leaderboard for PGA Tour Signature Event

The Arnold Palmer Invitational featured the world's top golfers. It's a Signature Event, which means it has a limited field and very few cuts.

This setup gives every golfer in the field a strong chance to play all four rounds and earn a paycheck. It also comes with a heightened competition, which ensures only the best compete, offering fans the spectacle of watching top-ranked golfers contend over the weekend.

Who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

This is what the final Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaderboard looked like on Sunday:

WIN: Scottie Scheffler, -15/273

2: Wyndham Clark, -10/278

3: Shane Lowry, -9/279

T-4: Russell Henley

T-4: Will Zalatoris

T-6: Sahith Theegala

T-6: Brendon Todd

T-8: Byeong Hun An

T-8: Andrew Putnam

T-8: Emiliano Grillo

T-8: Max Homa

T-12: Nick Taylor

T-12: Brian Harman

T-12: Lee Hodges

T-12: Justin Thomas

T-12: Tom Hoge

T-12: Hideki Matsuyama

T-18: Cam Davis

T-18: Corey Conners

T-18: Sungjae Im

T-21: Seamus Power

T-21: Eric Cole

T-21: Harris English

T-21: Rory McIlroy

T-25: Xander Schauffele

T-25: Patrick Rodgers

T-25: Erik van Rooyen

T-25: Grayson Murray

T-25: Ludvig Aberg.

Scottie Scheffler turned in a phenomenal weekend. After a solid three rounds and a tie, he put the competition on ice in round four by shooting six under.

Shane Lowry entered the day in a tie for the lead with Scheffler. Early on, though, he struggled. He was two over after the first four holes, which gave Scheffler a little more cushion and let a few golfers pass the Irishman in the standings. It was still a very solid showing overall and rebounded to finish third.

Shane Lowry did pretty well overall at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy also stumbled mightily in the final round. He had an up-and-down first few rounds, but his historic shot on the 10th hole helped get him to a T8 placement after round three. He shot four over par in the first seven holes to remove himself from contention.

Max Homa didn't do particularly well to close out the competition, either. He was five under par, going into Sunday. While that was a fine position, he quickly lost two strokes in eight holes to slip too far behind.

Sahith Theegala, on the other hand, put together a solid round to climb up the standings. It wasn't enough to get a win or challenge for the top spot, but he was well under par for round four and passed some golfers he otherwise would've stared up at.

Nick Taylor also had an inspiring fourth round, and it resulted in a much stronger placement. Overall, Byeong-Hun An, Corey Conners, Russell Henley and a few others put together nice showings over the weekend.