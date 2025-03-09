Who won the Blue Bay LPGA 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Rio Takeda fired an 8-under 64 in the final round to claim the Blue Bay LPGA 2025. Following four days of action, she aggregated at 17-under, posting a whopping six-shot win over Minjee Lee.

On Sunday, March 9, Takeda entered the final round of the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 with a 54-hole lead. She picked up three birdies on the front nine but turned red hot on the back nine, adding five more birdies.

Minjee also played well, firing a 5-under 67 with the help of six birdies and an eagle. However, it wasn't enough to close the gap between her and Takeda.

Last week's winner shot a 4-under 68 to finish third, seven strokes back, while Cassie Porter dropped two spots to fourth after a final-round 72 at the Blue Bay LPGA 2025.

The final leaderboard for the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 explored

Rio Takeda is doused with champagne after winning the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Blue Bay LPGA 2025:

1. Rio Takeda -17

2. Minjee Lee -11

3. Ayaka Furue -10

4. Cassie Porter -7

T5. Sarah Schmelzel -6

T5. Shuying Li -6

T5. Mao Saigo -6

T8. Miyu Yamashita -5

T8. Nasa Hataoka -5

T8. Miranda Wang -5

T8. Gaby Lopez -5

T12. Minami Katsu -4

T12. Jin Hee Im -4

T12. Lindy Duncan -4

T12. Jeeno Thitikul -4

T17. Auston Kim -4

T17. Gemma Dryburgh -3

T17. Saki Baba -3

T17. Kristen Gillman -3

T17. A Lim Kim -3

T22. Gigi Stoll -3

T22. Jing Yan -2

T22. Somi Lee -2

T25. Mi Hyang Lee -2

T25. Yuri Yoshida -1

T25. Jiwon Jeon -1

T25. Muni He -1

T25. Brooke Matthews -1

T30. Paula Reto E

T30. Gurleen Kaur +1

T30. Chanettee Wannasaen +1

T33. Celine Boutier +1

T33. Leona Maguire +2

T33. Ruoning Yin +2

T33. Anna Nordqvist +2

T33. Danlin Cai +2

T33. Benedetta Moresco +2

T33. Caroline Masson +2

T40. Ina Yoon +2

T40. Arpichaya Yubol +3

T40. Morgane Metraux +3

T43. Lucy Li +3

T44. Frida Kinhult +4

T44. Amanda Doherty +5

T44. Yan Liu +5

T44. Ana Belac +5

T48. Hira Naveed +5

T48. Hyo Joon Jang +6

T48. Xiaowen Yin +6

T48. Yu Liu +6

T48. Jeongeun Lee6 +6

T48. Xiang Sui +6

T48. Alena Sharp +6

T48. Peiyun Chien +6

T48. Bailey Tardy +6

T48. Savannah Grewal +6

T58. Yuai Ji +6

T58. Nataliya Guseva +7

T58. Sandra Gal +7

T58. Ruixin Liu +7

T58. Liqi Zeng +7

T58. Wichanee Meechai +7

T63. Mack Polly +8

T63. Park Kumkang +8

T65. Wang Zixuan +9

T65. Cernousek Adela +9

T65. Ji Eun-Hee +9

T68. Kang Danielle +10

T68. Anannarukarn Pajaree +10

T70. Pagdanganan Bianca +11

T71. Liu Mary +12

T71. Liu Wenbo +12

73. Hartlage Lauren +16

74. Ye Lei +19

