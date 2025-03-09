Who won the Blue Bay LPGA 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Rio Takeda fired an 8-under 64 in the final round to claim the Blue Bay LPGA 2025. Following four days of action, she aggregated at 17-under, posting a whopping six-shot win over Minjee Lee.
On Sunday, March 9, Takeda entered the final round of the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 with a 54-hole lead. She picked up three birdies on the front nine but turned red hot on the back nine, adding five more birdies.
Minjee also played well, firing a 5-under 67 with the help of six birdies and an eagle. However, it wasn't enough to close the gap between her and Takeda.
Last week's winner shot a 4-under 68 to finish third, seven strokes back, while Cassie Porter dropped two spots to fourth after a final-round 72 at the Blue Bay LPGA 2025.
The final leaderboard for the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 explored
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Blue Bay LPGA 2025:
- 1. Rio Takeda -17
- 2. Minjee Lee -11
- 3. Ayaka Furue -10
- 4. Cassie Porter -7
- T5. Sarah Schmelzel -6
- T5. Shuying Li -6
- T5. Mao Saigo -6
- T8. Miyu Yamashita -5
- T8. Nasa Hataoka -5
- T8. Miranda Wang -5
- T8. Gaby Lopez -5
- T12. Minami Katsu -4
- T12. Jin Hee Im -4
- T12. Lindy Duncan -4
- T12. Jeeno Thitikul -4
- T17. Auston Kim -4
- T17. Gemma Dryburgh -3
- T17. Saki Baba -3
- T17. Kristen Gillman -3
- T17. A Lim Kim -3
- T22. Gigi Stoll -3
- T22. Jing Yan -2
- T22. Somi Lee -2
- T25. Mi Hyang Lee -2
- T25. Yuri Yoshida -1
- T25. Jiwon Jeon -1
- T25. Muni He -1
- T25. Brooke Matthews -1
- T30. Paula Reto E
- T30. Gurleen Kaur +1
- T30. Chanettee Wannasaen +1
- T33. Celine Boutier +1
- T33. Leona Maguire +2
- T33. Ruoning Yin +2
- T33. Anna Nordqvist +2
- T33. Danlin Cai +2
- T33. Benedetta Moresco +2
- T33. Caroline Masson +2
- T40. Ina Yoon +2
- T40. Arpichaya Yubol +3
- T40. Morgane Metraux +3
- T43. Lucy Li +3
- T44. Frida Kinhult +4
- T44. Amanda Doherty +5
- T44. Yan Liu +5
- T44. Ana Belac +5
- T48. Hira Naveed +5
- T48. Hyo Joon Jang +6
- T48. Xiaowen Yin +6
- T48. Yu Liu +6
- T48. Jeongeun Lee6 +6
- T48. Xiang Sui +6
- T48. Alena Sharp +6
- T48. Peiyun Chien +6
- T48. Bailey Tardy +6
- T48. Savannah Grewal +6
- T58. Yuai Ji +6
- T58. Nataliya Guseva +7
- T58. Sandra Gal +7
- T58. Ruixin Liu +7
- T58. Liqi Zeng +7
- T58. Wichanee Meechai +7
- T63. Mack Polly +8
- T63. Park Kumkang +8
- T65. Wang Zixuan +9
- T65. Cernousek Adela +9
- T65. Ji Eun-Hee +9
- T68. Kang Danielle +10
- T68. Anannarukarn Pajaree +10
- T70. Pagdanganan Bianca +11
- T71. Liu Mary +12
- T71. Liu Wenbo +12
- 73. Hartlage Lauren +16
- 74. Ye Lei +19