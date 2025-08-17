Who won the BMW Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Published Aug 17, 2025 23:37 GMT
BMW Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Robert MacIntyre at the BMW Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday, August 17, Scottie Scheffler rallied from behind to claim the BMW Championship 2025. He fired a 3-under 67 in the final round to finish at 15-under and post a two-shot win over Robert MacIntyre.

Scheffler entered the final day’s action at Caves Valley Golf Club with a four-shot deficit. It was the third straight day MacIntyre teed off with the lead and looked set to claim his third title. However, he had the worst start of the week as he bogeyed the first two holes. He then made another bogey on the fifth and closed the front nine at 38.

On the other hand, Scheffler closed the gap with three birdies against two bogeys on the first half. While MacIntyre made fewer mistakes on the back nine and closed with 35, the damage had been done. The World No. 1 finished with a birdie on the 17th to claim the BMW Championship, claiming his fifth win of the season.

Speaking of others, Maverick McNealy jumped to solo third after carding a 4-under 66, while Tommy Fleetwood finished five strokes back after a final-round 67. He tied for fourth alongside Sam Burns, who shot 68.

BMW Championship 2025 final leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the BMW Championship 2025:

  • 1. Scottie Scheffler: -15
  • 2. Robert MacIntyre: -13
  • 3. Maverick McNealy: -11
  • T4. Tommy Fleetwood: -10
  • T4. Sam Burns: -10
  • 6. Harry Hall: -8
  • T7. Viktor Hovland: -7
  • T7. Rickie Fowler: -7
  • T7. Ludvig Åberg: -7
  • T12. Michael Kim: -6
  • T11. Cameron Young: -5
  • T12. Ben Griffin: -3
  • T12. Rory McIlroy: -3
  • T12. Harris English: -3
  • T15. Taylor Pendrith: -2
  • T15. Russell Henley: -2
  • T17. Keegan Bradley: -1
  • T17. Matt Fitzpatrick: -1
  • T19. Si Woo Kim: E
  • T19. Brian Harman: E
  • T19. Kurt Kitayama: E
  • T19. Jacob Bridgeman: E
  • T23. Shane Lowry: +1
  • T23. J.J. Spaun: +1
  • T23. Jason Day: +1
  • T26. Hideki Matsuyama: +2
  • T26. Akshay Bhatia: +2
  • T28. Xander Schauffele: +3
  • T28. Denny McCarthy: +3
  • T30. J.T. Poston: +4
  • T30. Justin Rose: +4
  • T30. Patrick Cantlay: +4
  • T33. Chris Gotterup: +6
  • T33. Bud Cauley: +6
  • T33. Tom Hoge: +6
  • T33. Justin Thomas: +6
  • T33. Nick Taylor: +6
  • T33. Collin Morikawa: +6
  • 39. Corey Conners: +7
  • T40. Sungjae Im: +10
  • T40. Lucas Glover: +10
  • 41. Sam Stevens: +11
  • 42. Ryan Fox: +12
  • 43. Ryan Gerard: +14
  • 45. Jhonattan Vegas: +15
  • 46. Thomas Detry: +17
  • 47. Brian Campbell: +18
  • 48. Andrew Novak: +20
  • WD. Daniel Berger: WD
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

More from Sportskeeda
