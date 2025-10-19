Who won the BMW Ladies Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

On Sunday, October 19, Sei Young Kim fired a 5-under 67 in the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship to claim her 12th win on the LPGA Tour. The 32-year-old South Korean finished at 24-under to post a dominant four-shot victory over Nasa Hataoka and end her five-year-long title drought.
Kim entered the final day in Haenam-gun with a 54-hole lead at 19-under. She started with a bogey on the third hole but went on to pick up four birdies to finish the front nine with a 33. She added two more birdies on the back nine to close the day at 5-under.
The other players hardly had any chance at the BMW Ladies Championship despite some of the good performances. Hataoka played well enough to finish runner-up, while A Lim Kim and Celine Boutier finished six strokes back. Defending champion Hannah Green tied for fifth at seven shots off the lead.
BMW Ladies Championship 2025 final leaderboard explored
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the BMW Ladies Championship 2025:
- 1. Sei Young Kim: -24
- 2. Nasa Hataoka: -20
- T3. A Lim Kim: -18
- T3. Celine Boutier: -18
- T5. Hannah Green: -17
- T5. Yealimi Noh: -17
- T7. Narin An: -16
- T7. Hye-Jin Choi: -16
- T7. Lindy Duncan: -16
- T10. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -15
- T10. Stephanie Kyriacou: -15
- T10. Hyo Joo Kim: -15
- T10. Minjee Lee: -15
- T10. Somi Lee: -15
- T10. Rio Takeda: -15
- T16. Robyn Choi: -14
- T16. Andrea Lee: -14
- T16. Brooke Matthews: -14
- T19. Jin Young Ko: -13
- T19. Saki Baba: -13
- T19. Gemma Dryburgh: -13
- T19. Soomin Oh (a): -13
- T19. Brooke M. Henderson: -13
- T24. Eun-Hee Ji: -12
- T24. Lottie Woad: -12
- T24. Minami Katsu: -12
- T24. Maja Stark: -12
- T24. Manon De Roey: -12
- T24. Miranda Wang: -12
- T24. Ina Yoon: -12
- T31. Chisato Iwai: -11
- T31. Ashleigh Buhai: -11
- T31. Jennifer Kupcho: -11
- T31. Jin Hee Im: -11
- T31. Cassie Porter: -11
- T31. Esther Henseleit: -11
- T31. Yan Liu: -11
- T31. Weiwei Zhang: -11
- T40. Linn Grant: -11
- T40. Auston Kim: -10
- T40. Allisen Corpuz: -10
- T40. Nataliya Guseva: -10
- T40. Miyu Yamashita: -10
- T45. Lucy Li: -10
- T45. Mi Hyang Lee: -9
- T45. Haeran Ryu: -9
- T45. Gaby Lopez: -9
- T45. Gurleen Kaur: -9
- 49. Sarah Schmelzel: -8
- 50. Lauren Coughlin: -7
- T51. Julia Lopez Ramirez: -6
- T51. Karis Davidson: -6
- T54. Madelene Sagstrom: -6
- T54. Jenny Shin: -5
- T56. Chanettee Wannasaen: -5
- T56. Grace Kim: -4
- T56. Kristen Gillman: -4
- T56. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -4
- T56. Leona Maguire: -4
- T56. Yuri Yoshida: -4
- T61. Gabriela Ruffels: -3
- T61. Sung Hyun Park: -3
- T61. Lilia Vu: -3
- T64. Jeongeun Lee6: -2
- T64. In Gee Chun: -2
- T64. Mary Liu: -2
- T67. Carlota Ciganda: -1
- T67. Jenny Bae: -1
- T70. Kumkang Park: -1
- T70. Paula Reto: E
- T70. Jeongeun Lee5: E
- 73. Chella Choi: E
- 74. Benedetta Moresco: +1
- 75. Ilhee Lee: +2
- 76. Akie Iwai: +3
- 77. Ingrid Lindblad: +5
- 78. Esther Kwon (a): +10
- WD. Haeji Kang