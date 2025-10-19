Who won the BMW Ladies Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

On Sunday, October 19, Sei Young Kim fired a 5-under 67 in the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship to claim her 12th win on the LPGA Tour. The 32-year-old South Korean finished at 24-under to post a dominant four-shot victory over Nasa Hataoka and end her five-year-long title drought.

Kim entered the final day in Haenam-gun with a 54-hole lead at 19-under. She started with a bogey on the third hole but went on to pick up four birdies to finish the front nine with a 33. She added two more birdies on the back nine to close the day at 5-under.

The other players hardly had any chance at the BMW Ladies Championship despite some of the good performances. Hataoka played well enough to finish runner-up, while A Lim Kim and Celine Boutier finished six strokes back. Defending champion Hannah Green tied for fifth at seven shots off the lead.

BMW Ladies Championship 2025 final leaderboard explored

Sei Young Kim wins the BMW Ladies Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the BMW Ladies Championship 2025:

1. Sei Young Kim: -24

2. Nasa Hataoka: -20

T3. A Lim Kim: -18

T3. Celine Boutier: -18

T5. Hannah Green: -17

T5. Yealimi Noh: -17

T7. Narin An: -16

T7. Hye-Jin Choi: -16

T7. Lindy Duncan: -16

T10. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -15

T10. Stephanie Kyriacou: -15

T10. Hyo Joo Kim: -15

T10. Minjee Lee: -15

T10. Somi Lee: -15

T10. Rio Takeda: -15

T16. Robyn Choi: -14

T16. Andrea Lee: -14

T16. Brooke Matthews: -14

T19. Jin Young Ko: -13

T19. Saki Baba: -13

T19. Gemma Dryburgh: -13

T19. Soomin Oh (a): -13

T19. Brooke M. Henderson: -13

T24. Eun-Hee Ji: -12

T24. Lottie Woad: -12

T24. Minami Katsu: -12

T24. Maja Stark: -12

T24. Manon De Roey: -12

T24. Miranda Wang: -12

T24. Ina Yoon: -12

T31. Chisato Iwai: -11

T31. Ashleigh Buhai: -11

T31. Jennifer Kupcho: -11

T31. Jin Hee Im: -11

T31. Cassie Porter: -11

T31. Esther Henseleit: -11

T31. Yan Liu: -11

T31. Weiwei Zhang: -11

T40. Linn Grant: -11

T40. Auston Kim: -10

T40. Allisen Corpuz: -10

T40. Nataliya Guseva: -10

T40. Miyu Yamashita: -10

T45. Lucy Li: -10

T45. Mi Hyang Lee: -9

T45. Haeran Ryu: -9

T45. Gaby Lopez: -9

T45. Gurleen Kaur: -9

49. Sarah Schmelzel: -8

50. Lauren Coughlin: -7

T51. Julia Lopez Ramirez: -6

T51. Karis Davidson: -6

T54. Madelene Sagstrom: -6

T54. Jenny Shin: -5

T56. Chanettee Wannasaen: -5

T56. Grace Kim: -4

T56. Kristen Gillman: -4

T56. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -4

T56. Leona Maguire: -4

T56. Yuri Yoshida: -4

T61. Gabriela Ruffels: -3

T61. Sung Hyun Park: -3

T61. Lilia Vu: -3

T64. Jeongeun Lee6: -2

T64. In Gee Chun: -2

T64. Mary Liu: -2

T67. Carlota Ciganda: -1

T67. Jenny Bae: -1

T70. Kumkang Park: -1

T70. Paula Reto: E

T70. Jeongeun Lee5: E

73. Chella Choi: E

74. Benedetta Moresco: +1

75. Ilhee Lee: +2

76. Akie Iwai: +3

77. Ingrid Lindblad: +5

78. Esther Kwon (a): +10

WD. Haeji Kang

