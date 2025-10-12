Who won the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025? Final leaderboard explored

The final round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 went into a playoff thriller, taking five extra holes to decide the winner. Jeeno Thitikul eventually prevailed to claim her third title of the year after beating 54-hole leader Minami Katsu in the thriller.

On Sunday, October 12, Katsu entered the final round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 with the 54-hole lead while Thitikul was two strokes back alongside Minjee Lee. While Lee fell behind after shooting 68, Katsu carded 7-under 65 to maintain her lead. However, she was joined by Thitikul, who fired a low 63 to finish at 24-under.

The first two playoff holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 were played on the 18th and ended in a tie. The third was also played on the 18th before the duo returned there for a fourth straight tie. The result was finally decided on the 10th, where Thitikul birdied to claim her sixth win on the LPGA Tour.

Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 final leaderboard explored

Jeeno Thitikul wins the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025:

P1. Jeeno Thitikul: -24

P2. Minami Katsu: -24

3. Minjee Lee: -19

T4. Miyu Yamashita: -17

T4. Somi Lee: -17

T4. Jenny Bae: -17

T7. Ying Xu (a): -16

T7. Jenny Shin: -16

T7. Lindy Duncan: -16

10. A Lim Kim: -15

T11. Hye-Jin Choi: -13

T11. Arpichaya Yubol: -13

T11. Auston Kim: -13

T11. Shiyuan Zhou (a): -13

T15. Carlota Ciganda: -12

T15. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -12

T15. Sei Young Kim: -12

T18. Gaby Lopez: -11

T18. Nasa Hataoka: -11

T18. Xiaowen Yin: -11

T18. Sarah Schmelzel: -11

T22. Jennifer Kupcho: -10

T22. Stephanie Kyriacou: -10

T22. Jin Hee Im: -10

T22. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -10

T26. Yuri Yoshida: -9

T26. Hira Naveed: -9

T26. Yan Liu: -9

T26. Ruoning Yin: -9

T26. Ruixin Liu: -9

T26. Ina Yoon: -9

T32. Saki Baba: -8

T32. Cassie Porter: -8

T32. Paula Reto: -8

T32. Robyn Choi: -8

T36. Yu Liu: -7

T36. Manon De Roey: -7

T36. Esther Henseleit: -7

T36. Lucy Li: -7

T40. Kristen Gillman: -6

T40. Emily Kristine Pedersen: -6

T40. Gurleen Kaur: -6

T40. Ashleigh Buhai: -6

T40. Rio Takeda: -6

T40. Menghan Li (a): -6

T40. Ariya Jutanugarn: -6

T47. Allisen Corpuz: -5

T47. Mary Liu: -5

T47. Gemma Dryburgh: -5

T50. Yuai Ji: -4

T50. Patty Tavatanakit: -4

T50. Julia Lopez Ramirez: -4

T50. Lilia Vu: -4

T54. Narin An: -3

T54. Leona Maguire: -3

T54. Wei-Ling Hsu: -3

T57. Aditi Ashok: -2

T57. Weiwei Zhang: -2

T57. Yijia Ren (a): -2

T60. Haeji Kang: -1

T60. Nataliya Guseva: -1

T62. Shuying Li: E

T62. Pajaree Anannarukarn: E

T62. Brooke Matthews: E

T65. Miranda Wang: +1

T65. Albane Valenzuela: +1

T65. Gabriela Ruffels: +1

T65. Muni He: +1

T69. Yujie Liu (a): +2

T69. Karis Davidson: +2

71. Celine Borge: +4

T72. Zixuan Wang: +5

T72. Benedetta Moresco: +5

74. Runzhi Pang: +6

75. Yu Yuan Jiang (a): +7

T76. Chih Yen Chang: +8

T76. Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong: +8

T78. Danielle Kang: +10

T78. Zining An (a): +10

80. Angel Yin: +11

81. Yahui Zhang: +15

