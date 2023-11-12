Who won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship concluded on Sunday, November 12, handing out the penultimate points package for the FedEx Cup standings. The competition for a PGA Tour card for the 2024 season is heating up, and a lot of tension is predicted for the RSM Classic next week.

Camilo Villegas won the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with a score of 24-under 260. This is the Colombian's fifth victory in his PGA Tour career and his first after a nine-year drought. His most recent winning was at the 2014 Wyndham Championship.

In Southampton, Bermuda, Villegas was able to capitalize on the momentum from his runner-up finish at the World Wide Technology Championship. His overall performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was virtually flawless, with 27 birdies and only three bogeys.

The result earned Camilo Villegas a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, securing his card through the end of the 2025 season. Villegas also earned 500 points for the FedEx Cup standings, moving from 147th into the top 80.

The runner-up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was Alex Noren, who finished two shots behind Villegas. Rounding out the Top 5 were Matti Schmid, Carl Yuan, Adam Scott and Ryan Moore.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Final leaderboard explored

Here is the final leaderboard for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

