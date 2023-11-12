Who won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship concluded on Sunday, November 12, handing out the penultimate points package for the FedEx Cup standings. The competition for a PGA Tour card for the 2024 season is heating up, and a lot of tension is predicted for the RSM Classic next week.
Camilo Villegas won the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with a score of 24-under 260. This is the Colombian's fifth victory in his PGA Tour career and his first after a nine-year drought. His most recent winning was at the 2014 Wyndham Championship.
In Southampton, Bermuda, Villegas was able to capitalize on the momentum from his runner-up finish at the World Wide Technology Championship. His overall performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was virtually flawless, with 27 birdies and only three bogeys.
The result earned Camilo Villegas a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, securing his card through the end of the 2025 season. Villegas also earned 500 points for the FedEx Cup standings, moving from 147th into the top 80.
The runner-up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was Alex Noren, who finished two shots behind Villegas. Rounding out the Top 5 were Matti Schmid, Carl Yuan, Adam Scott and Ryan Moore.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Final leaderboard explored
Here is the final leaderboard for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:
1 Camilo Villegas
2 Alex Noren
3 Matti Schmid
4 Carl Yuan
T5 Ryan Moore
T5 Adam Scott
7 Stewart Cink
T8 Tyson Alexander
T8 Ryan Palmer
T8 Taylor Pendrith
T8 Kevin Roy
T8 Vince Whaley
T13 Fred Biondi
T13 Austin Cook
T13 Kramer Hickok
T13 Satoshi Kodaira
T13 David Lipsky
T13 Adam Long
T13 Doc Redman
T20 Luke List
T20 Brendon Todd
T20 Akshay Bhatia
T20 Ryan Brehm
T20 Mark Hubbard
T20 Justin Lower
T20 D.A. Points
T27 Robert Garrigus
T27 Ben Martin
T27 Scott Piercy
T30 Kyle Stanley
T30 Brice Garnett
T30 Lucas Herbert
T30 Alex Smalley
T30 Brandon Wu
T30 Dylan Wu
T30 Kevin Yu
T37 Wesley Bryan
T37 Brian Gay
T37 Ben Griffin
T37 Patton Kizzire
T37 Peter Malnati
T37 Sean O'Hair
T37 Brian Stuard
T37 Kyle Westmoreland
T45 Kevin Chappell
T45 Lucas Glover
T45 Cody Gribble
T45 Nick Hardy
T45 Charley Hoffman
T45 Andrew Landry
T45 Andrew Novak
T45 Davis Riley
T53 Ryan Armour
T53 Kelly Kraft
T53 Max McGreevy
T53 Matthias Schwab
T53 Lanto Griffin
T53 Peter Kuest
T59 Martin Laird
T59 William McGirt
T59 Austin Smotherman
T59 D.J. Trahan
T63 Greg Koch
T63 Augusto Núñez
T65 Martin Contini
T65 Zecheng Dou
T65 Ted Potter, Jr.
T65 Robert Streb
T69 George Bryan, IV
T69 Ryan Gerard
T69 Richy Werenski
T72 Jim Herman
T72 Troy Merritt
T72 S.Y. Noh
T72 Cameron Percy
T76 Nico Echavarria
T76 Russell Knox
T76 David Lingmerth
T76 Kevin Stadler
80 Nick Watney
81 Martin Trainer