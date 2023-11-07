Who has won the most Butterfield Bermuda Championship titles? History and past winners explored

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is one of the final events of the current PGA Tour season. Introduced in the 2019 season, it has been played on the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish, Bermuda. The prize purse for the event is $6.5 million and awards full points in the FedEx Cup.
The tournament has only been played for four editions and is a relatively new event. The first edition of the tournament was won by Brendon Todd and Seamus Power is the defending champion.
Following is the list of all winners for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:
- 2022- Seamus Power: 19 under 265
- 2021- Lucas Herbert: 15 under 269
- 2020- Brian Gay: 15 under 269
- 2019- Brendon Todd: 24 under 260
Seamus Power will not be in the field this year due to a lingering hip injury that has kept him out of the game. Adam Scott is the favorite to win the 2023 edition of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Full field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Following is the full field of 132 players for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship:
- Adam Scott
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Nick Hardy
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Chad Ramey
- Davis Riley
- Robert Streb
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Richy Werenski
- Jason Dufner
- Ryan Moore
- Jimmy Walker
- Fred Biondi
- Michael Sims
- D.A. Points
- Chris Baker
- Sam Bennett
- Oliver Betschart
- George Bryan
- Nick Dunlap
- Chase Johnson
- Scott Roy
- Eric West
- Greg Koch
- Martin Contini
- Danny Guise
- Kyle Wilshire
- Andy Zhang
- Taylor Pendrith
- Troy Merritt
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Brandon Wu
- Adam Long
- Dylan Frittelli
- Ryan Palmer
- David Lipsky
- Russell Knox
- Mark Hubbard
- Peter Malnati
- C.T. Pan
- Vince Whaley
- Nate Lashley
- Scott Piercy
- Max McGreevy
- Chesson Hadley
- Nick Watney
- Doug Ghim
- Kevin Tway
- Matthias Schwab
- Patton Kizzire
- Thomas Detry
- Ben Griffin
- David Lingmerth
- Harry Hall
- Will Gordon
- Kevin Yu
- Ben Martin
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- MJ Daffue
- Zecheng Dou
- Harrison Endycott
- Paul Haley II
- Henrik Norlander
- Ryan Armour
- Carl Yuan
- Tano Goya
- Trevor Cone
- Brice Garnett
- Brent Grant
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Matthias Schmid
- Kevin Roy
- Trevor Werbylo
- Scott Harrington
- Brian Stuard
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Michael Gligic
- Andrew Novak
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Higgs
- Cameron Percy
- Charley Hoffman
- Jonathan Byrd
- Martin Trainer
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Aaron Baddeley
- Ryan Gerard
- Peter Kuest
- Cody Gribble
- Sean O'Hair
- S.Y. Noh
- Chris Stroud
- Kevin Chappell
- Sung Kang
- Jonas Blixt
- Wesley Bryan
- William McGirt
- Ricky Barnes
- Fabián Gómez
- Tommy Gainey
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Greg Chambers
- Derek Ernst
- Derek Lamely
- Scott Brown
- Camilo Villegas
- Ben Crane