Who has won the most Butterfield Bermuda Championship titles? History and past winners explored

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is one of the final events of the current PGA Tour season. Introduced in the 2019 season, it has been played on the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish, Bermuda. The prize purse for the event is $6.5 million and awards full points in the FedEx Cup.

The tournament has only been played for four editions and is a relatively new event. The first edition of the tournament was won by Brendon Todd and Seamus Power is the defending champion.

Following is the list of all winners for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

2022- Seamus Power: 19 under 265

2021- Lucas Herbert: 15 under 269

2020- Brian Gay: 15 under 269

2019- Brendon Todd: 24 under 260

Seamus Power will not be in the field this year due to a lingering hip injury that has kept him out of the game. Adam Scott is the favorite to win the 2023 edition of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Full field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Following is the full field of 132 players for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

Adam Scott

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Nick Hardy

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Mackenzie Hughes

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Chad Ramey

Davis Riley

Robert Streb

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Richy Werenski

Jason Dufner

Ryan Moore

Jimmy Walker

Fred Biondi

Michael Sims

D.A. Points

Chris Baker

Sam Bennett

Oliver Betschart

George Bryan

Nick Dunlap

Chase Johnson

Scott Roy

Eric West

Greg Koch

Martin Contini

Danny Guise

Kyle Wilshire

Andy Zhang

Taylor Pendrith

Troy Merritt

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Brandon Wu

Adam Long

Dylan Frittelli

Ryan Palmer

David Lipsky

Russell Knox

Mark Hubbard

Peter Malnati

C.T. Pan

Vince Whaley

Nate Lashley

Scott Piercy

Max McGreevy

Chesson Hadley

Nick Watney

Doug Ghim

Kevin Tway

Matthias Schwab

Patton Kizzire

Thomas Detry

Ben Griffin

David Lingmerth

Harry Hall

Will Gordon

Kevin Yu

Ben Martin

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

MJ Daffue

Zecheng Dou

Harrison Endycott

Paul Haley II

Henrik Norlander

Ryan Armour

Carl Yuan

Tano Goya

Trevor Cone

Brice Garnett

Brent Grant

Augusto Núñez

Austin Cook

Matthias Schmid

Kevin Roy

Trevor Werbylo

Scott Harrington

Brian Stuard

Kyle Westmoreland

Michael Gligic

Andrew Novak

Dylan Wu

Harry Higgs

Cameron Percy

Charley Hoffman

Jonathan Byrd

Martin Trainer

Satoshi Kodaira

Aaron Baddeley

Ryan Gerard

Peter Kuest

Cody Gribble

Sean O'Hair

S.Y. Noh

Chris Stroud

Kevin Chappell

Sung Kang

Jonas Blixt

Wesley Bryan

William McGirt

Ricky Barnes

Fabián Gómez

Tommy Gainey

Ted Potter, Jr.

Greg Chambers

Derek Ernst

Derek Lamely

Scott Brown

Camilo Villegas

Ben Crane