Who won Capital One's The Match 2024? All you need to know

Rory McIlroy emerged champion at Capital One's The Match in a sudden-death playoff against Max Homa, Rose Zhang, and Lexi Thompson on Sunday, February 26.

The ninth edition of The Match was a 12-hole mixed-skins format event that took place under the lights at The Park in West Palm Beach, Florida. This was the first time in history that the event comprised LPGA Tour players and PGA Tour players, with each player competing individually.

In the first eight skins, the Northern Irishman won the three, taking his charity for the day to $800,000. Lexi Thompson was the only other player to win a hole on Sunday when she eagled the second hole of the evening.

However, the 12 holes were not enough to decide the winner, as no one could win any of the final four holes. As a result, Capital One's The Match went to the sudden-death, closest-to-the-pin playoff from the 100-yard distance. While Homa and Thompson's shots were considerably distant, Zhang's shot did give him a slight scare.

Being closest to the hole, McIlroy was declared the winner of the final $1.6 million skin, which included a $500,000 donation from an unnamed friend of McIlroy.

The four-time Major champion raised $2.4 million for charity and also claimed the Tiffany golden bracelet. Over the years, Capital One's exhibition event has raised over $41 million for various charities.

Rory McIlroy said he would remember Capital One's The Match IX for being fun.

"Being out here with Max and Rose and Lexi and playing at such a great facility," he said as per Reuters. "All these people out here, the atmosphere, it was a really cool night."

This was McIlroy's second appearance at Capital One's The Match after having played the seventh edition of the event alongside Tiger Woods versus Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in 2022. However, he and Woods were beaten by Thomas and Spieth at that time.

Who are the winners at Capital One's The Match so far?

Here are all the winners of Capital One's The Match in the past:

Nov. 23, 2018 (Tiger vs. Phil): Tiger Woods defeated Phil Mickelson (22 holes)

Tiger Woods defeated Phil Mickelson (22 holes) May 24, 2020 (Champions for Charity): Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady (1 up)

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady (1 up) Nov. 27, 2020 (Champions for Change): Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning (4 and 3)

Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning (4 and 3) Jul 6, 2021 (The Match IV): Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady (3 and 2)

Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady (3 and 2) Nov. 26, 2021 (Bryson vs. Brooks): Brooks Koepka defeated Bryson DeChambeau (5 and 3)

Brooks Koepka defeated Bryson DeChambeau (5 and 3) Jun 1, 2022 (Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes): Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers beat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes (1 up)

Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers beat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes (1 up) Dec 10, 2022 (The Match VII): Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas defeated Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods (3 and 2)

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas defeated Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods (3 and 2) June 29, 2023 (The Match VIII): Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce defeated Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (3 and 2)

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce defeated Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (3 and 2) February 26, 2024 (The Match XI): Rory McIlroy beat Max Homa, Lexi Thompson, and Rose Zhang (sudden death closest to the pin playoff)