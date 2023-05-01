Who won the Champions Tour’s 2023 Insperity Invitational? Final leaderboard explored

Steven Alker fired a bogey-free 66 on Sunday to successfully defend his title at the PGA Tour's Champions Insperity Invitational.

Alker posted scores of 66, 69, and 66 over three days on aggregate at 15 under, beating Steve Stricker by a four-stroke margin. The New Zealand native was emotional after his win at Woodlands CC, remembering his former caddie, Sam Workman, who passed away in February due to cancer.

After the 18th hole, Alker pointed to the sky in tribute to his friend and then towards the crowd, which included Workman’s family and friends who had worn Astros jerseys.

"It’s huge. You obviously see the emotion on 18, but I saw a sea of orange today, and it just reminded me of Sam. I had my son on the bag. It doesn't get any better than that," Alker told the PGA Tour.

Alker's son Ben carried the bag for him at the Insperity Invitational.

Alker became the first player to defend since Bernhard Langer to defend the Insperity Invitational. Langer's wins came in 2007 and 2008 but at different golf courses. The event was moved to Woodlands CC in 2008 after being hosted at Augusta Pines Golf Club for the first four editions.

The 2023 Insperity Invitational leaderboard

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Insperity Invitational:

1 Steven Alker: -15

2 Steve Stricker: -11

T3 Colin Montgomerie: -8

T3 David Toms: -8

5 Matt Gogel: -7

T6 Bob Estes: -6

T6 Ernie Els: -6

8 Miguel Angel Jiménez: -5

T9 Ken Duke: -4

T9 Stephen Ames: -4

T9 Ken Tanigawa: -4

T12 Scott Dunlap: -3

T12 Justin Leonard: -3

T14 Steve Flesch: -2

T14 Paul Stankowski: -2

T14 Jason Bohn: -2

T14 Jerry Kelly: -2

T14 Marco Dawson: -2

T19 Wes Short, Jr.: -1

T19 Paul Broadhurst: -1

T19 Glen Day: -1

T19 Billy Andrade: -1

T23 Y.E. Yang: E

T23 Bernhard Langer: E

T23 Darren Clarke: E

T23 Paul Goydos: E

T23 Olin Browne: E

T28 Fred Funk: +1

T28 Mike Weir: +1

T30 Stuart Appleby: +2

T30 Vijay Singh: +2

T30 Brett Quigley: +2

T33 Retief Goosen: +3

T33 John Huston: +3

T33 Kirk Triplett: +3

T33 Richard Green: +3

T33 Padraig Harrington: +3

T33 Scott Parel: +3

T39 David Duval: +4

T39 Jim Furyk: +4

T39 Chris DiMarco: +4

T42 Esteban Toledo: +5

T42 Scott Verplank: +5

T42 Brian Gay: +5

T42 Jeff Maggert: +5

T42 Dicky Pride: +5

T42 Joe Durant: +5

T48 K.J. Choi: +6

T48 Rod Pampling: +6

T48 Tim Herron: +6

T48 Thongchai Jaidee: +6

T52 Lee Janzen: +7

T52 Paul McGinley: +7

T52 Mark Hensby: +7

T55 Stephen Dodd: +8

T55 Harrison Frazar: +8

T55 Shane Bertsch: +8

T58 Robert Karlsson: +9

T58 Duffy Waldorf: +9

T58 Rob Labritz: +9

T58 Cameron Beckman: +9

T58 Scott McCarronv +9

T63 Tom Lehman: +10

T63 Notah Begay III: +10

T63 John Senden: +10

T63 Jeff Sluman: +10

T63 José María Olazábal: +10

T63 Woody Austin: +10

T69 Alex Cejka: +11

T69 Tom Pernice Jr.: +11

T71 Larry Mize: +12

T71 Tim Petrovic: +12

T71 Billy Mayfair: +12

74 John Daly: +13

