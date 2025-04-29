Who won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024? Last year's leaderboard explored

Last year's CJ Cup Byron Nelson was won by Taylor Pendrith, who finished with a score of 23 under. This year, the defending champion will return to TPC Craig Ranch for the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which will take place from May 1 to 4.

Pendrith shot 64, 67, 63, and 67 over the four rounds last year with 22 birdies and two eagles. He also bagged $1,710,000 in prize money and 500 points. Ben Kohles occupied the second position with 22 under in total. He fell one shot short of the win. He won $1,035,500 in earnings and 300 FedEx points.

Here's a list of all the CJ Cup Byron Nelson standings from last year:

Win: Taylor Pendrith, -23

2: Ben Kohles, -22

3: Alex Noren, -21

T4: SH Kim, -20

T4: Aaron Rai, -20

T4: Byeong An Hun, -20

T4: Matt Wallace, -20

8: Jake Knapp, -19

T9: Taiga Semikawa, -18

T9: Rafael Campos, -18

T9: Troy Merrit, -18

T9: Kevin Tway, -18

T13: Ryo Hisatsune, -17

T13: Daniel Berger, -17

T13: Alex Smalley, -17

T13: Adam Schenk, -17

T13: Ben Griffin, -17

T13: Si Woo Kim, -17

T13: Kelly Kraft, -17

T20: Keith Mitchell, -16

T20: Austin Cook, -16

T20: Zach Johnson, -16

T20: Stephan Jaeger, -16

T24: Jorge Campillo, -15

T24: Nico Echavarria, -15

T24: Patton Kizzire, -15

T24: Justin Lower, -15

T24: Chris Gotterup, -15

T24: Min Woo Lee, -15

T30: Adam Scott, -14

T30: Dylan Wu, -14

T30: Luke List, -14

T30: Kevin Dougherty, -14

T30: Adrien Dumont De Chassart, -14

T30: Davis Riley, -14

T30: Andrew Novak, -14

T30: Carson Young, -14

T30: Max McGreevy, -14

T30: Nick Dunlap, -14

T30: Kevin Chappell, -14

T41: Maverick McNealy, -13

T41: Aaron Baddeley, -13

T41: Ryan McCormick, -13

T41: Tom Hoge, -13

T41: Sung Kang, -13

T41: Vince Whaley, -13

T41: Mackenzie Hughes, -13

T48: David Skinns, -12

T48: Martin Laird, -12

T48: Ben Martin, -12

T48: Brandt Snedeker, -12

T52: Mark Hubbard, -10

T52: Harrison Endycott, -10

T52: Tom Kim, -10

T52: Tyson Alexander, -10

T52: Scott Piercy, -10

T52: Hayden Buckley, -10

T52: Beau Hossler, -10

T59: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, -9

T59: Jason Day, -9

T59: S.Y. Noh, -9

T62: Sam Stevens, -8

T62: Joel Dahmen, -8

T64: Henrik Norlander, -7

T65: Kris Kim, -6

T65: Tom Whitney, -1

Taylor Pendrith shared about his playing experience at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Taylor Pendrith joined the press conference at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson after the fourth round to talk about his playing experience at the TPC Craig Ranch. His words read, via ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, doesn't feel real yet still. All a blur the last hour. To hear that sounds amazing. And it's been something that I've been working towards my whole career and to finally get it done feels unbelievable…I slept pretty good. I was a little disappointed that the Toronto Maple Leafs lost last night, so that was mostly on my mind. Yeah, slept good. Morning was good with my wife and son. You know, everything was pretty normal. I felt really calm all week. And all today I felt really calm, too, until the end where things got a little interesting.”

Pendrith also shared in the interview that he was struggling with a shoulder injury and tried fixing the pain amid the PGA Tour tournament. His battle through the pain to win the event made it more satisfying.

