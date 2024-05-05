Who won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson? Exploring final leaderboard for latest PGA Tour event

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson began with a brief weather delay, something most PGA Tour events have experienced this year, and it ended on Sunday with just one winner remaining. The competition was excellent, and so many golfers put in noteworthy performances. Only one could top the final leaderboard, so here's who won the latest trophy on tour.

Final leaderboard of CJ Cup Byron Nelson explored

Here's how things stood after four rounds of play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Win: Taylor Pendrith, -23

2: Ben Kohles, -22

3: Alex Noren, -21

T4: SH Kim, -20

T4: Aaron Rai, -20

T4: Byeong An Hun, -20

T4: Matt Wallace, -20

8: Jake Knapp, -19

T9: Taiga Semikawa, -18

T9: Rafael Campos, -18

T9: Troy Merrit, -18

T9: Kevin Tway, -18

T13: Ryo Hisatsune, -17

T13: Daniel Berger, -17

T13: Alex Smalley, -17

T13: Adam Schenk, -17

T13: Ben Griffin, -17

T13: Si Woo Kim, -17

T13: Kelly Kraft, -17

It came down to Taylor Pendrith and Ben Kohles who were separated by one stroke going into the 18th hole. They were both vying for their first career PGA Tour win, but Pendrith prevailed in comeback fashion.

Several golfers had good showings but ultimately came up short, such as Davis Riley, Nick Dunlap, Zach Johnson, Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Ben Griffin, and Stephan Jaeger.

It was a historic outing for amateur Kris Kim, who said he just wanted to make the cut and see what happened after that. He became the youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour event in over a decade, so it was a wildly successful weekend for the 16-year-old even if he didn't win.

He said at the time via The Guardian:

“I’m happy. I can’t wait to get started again tomorrow,” he stated. "I’ve enjoyed it so much the last couple days and being here two more days makes it so much sweeter.”

The competition was so good that several players had good showings and failed to make the cut. The eventual cut line after round two was six under, and Thomas Detry, Doug Ghim, Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Brehm, and others didn't play after.

C.T. Pan, Norman Xiong, and Taylor Montgomery had to withdraw from the event. Prior to its beginning, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson saw Sean O'Hair withdraw. He was replaced by Russell Knox, who withdrew shortly after and let Scott Piercy in.