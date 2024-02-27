Who has won the most Cognizant Classic titles? History and past results explored

The 2024 Cognizant Classic is all set to be held from February 29 to March 1 at the PGA National Resort and Spa, Champions Course in Florida. The tournament has been a frequenter at the Champions Course since 2007 when it was called the Honda Classic.

The Champions Course is known for its trifecta of holes, the 15th, 16th and 17th holes. Also known as the Bear Trap, the trio of holes is known to be the hardest par-3s. Chris Kirk is the defending champion of the Cognizant Classic, having won a playoff against Eric Cole.

Four golfers have won the Cognizant Classic twice. Jack Nicklaus won back-to-back events in 1977 and 1978 and Johnny Miller achieved the feat in 1980 and 1983. Mark Calcavecchia then won the tournament in 1987 and 1998 and Pádraig Harrington was the most recent golfer to do so by winning in 2005 and 2015.

Full list of past winners at Cognizant Classic

The tournament was previously known as the Honda Classic, the Honda Inverrary Classic and the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic. Following is the full list of winners at the Cognizant Classic.

2023 - Chris Kirk

2022 - Sepp Straka

2021 - Matt Jones

2020 - Im Sung-jae

2019 - Keith Mitchell

2018 - Justin Thomas

2017 - Rickie Fowler

2016 - Adam Scott

2015 - Pádraig Harrington (2)

2014 - Russell Henley

2013 - Michael Thompson

2012 - Rory McIlroy

2011 - Rory Sabbatini

2010 - Camilo Villegas

2009 - Yang Yong-eun

2008 - Ernie Els

2007 - Mark Wilson

2006 - Luke Donald

2005 - Pádraig Harrington

2004 - Todd Hamilton

2003 - Justin Leonard

2002 - Matt Kuchar

2001 - Jesper Parnevik

2000 - Dudley Hart

1999 - Vijay Singh

1998 - Mark Calcavecchia (2)

1997 - Stuart Appleby

1996 - Tim Herron

1995 - Mark O'Meara

1994 - Nick Price

1993 - Fred Couples

1992 - Corey Pavin

1991 - Steve Pate

1990 - John Huston

1989 - Blaine McCallister

1988 - Joey Sindelar

1987 - Mark Calcavecchia

1986 - Kenny Knox

1985 - Curtis Strange

1984 - Bruce Lietzke

1983 - Johnny Miller (2)

1982 - Hale Irwin

1981 - Tom Kite

1980 - Johnny Miller

1979 - Larry Nelson

1978 - Jack Nicklaus (2)

1977 - Jack Nicklaus

1975 - Bob Murphy

1974 - Leonard Thompson

1973 - Lee Trevino

Chris Kirk will defend his title at the 2024 Cognizant Classic against the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Sepp Straka.