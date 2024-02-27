Who has won the most Cognizant Classic titles? History and past results explored

The 2024 Cognizant Classic is all set to be held from February 29 to March 1 at the PGA National Resort and Spa, Champions Course in Florida. The tournament has been a frequenter at the Champions Course since 2007 when it was called the Honda Classic.
The Champions Course is known for its trifecta of holes, the 15th, 16th and 17th holes. Also known as the Bear Trap, the trio of holes is known to be the hardest par-3s. Chris Kirk is the defending champion of the Cognizant Classic, having won a playoff against Eric Cole.
Four golfers have won the Cognizant Classic twice. Jack Nicklaus won back-to-back events in 1977 and 1978 and Johnny Miller achieved the feat in 1980 and 1983. Mark Calcavecchia then won the tournament in 1987 and 1998 and Pádraig Harrington was the most recent golfer to do so by winning in 2005 and 2015.
Full list of past winners at Cognizant Classic
The tournament was previously known as the Honda Classic, the Honda Inverrary Classic and the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic. Following is the full list of winners at the Cognizant Classic.
- 2023 - Chris Kirk
- 2022 - Sepp Straka
- 2021 - Matt Jones
- 2020 - Im Sung-jae
- 2019 - Keith Mitchell
- 2018 - Justin Thomas
- 2017 - Rickie Fowler
- 2016 - Adam Scott
- 2015 - Pádraig Harrington (2)
- 2014 - Russell Henley
- 2013 - Michael Thompson
- 2012 - Rory McIlroy
- 2011 - Rory Sabbatini
- 2010 - Camilo Villegas
- 2009 - Yang Yong-eun
- 2008 - Ernie Els
- 2007 - Mark Wilson
- 2006 - Luke Donald
- 2005 - Pádraig Harrington
- 2004 - Todd Hamilton
- 2003 - Justin Leonard
- 2002 - Matt Kuchar
- 2001 - Jesper Parnevik
- 2000 - Dudley Hart
- 1999 - Vijay Singh
- 1998 - Mark Calcavecchia (2)
- 1997 - Stuart Appleby
- 1996 - Tim Herron
- 1995 - Mark O'Meara
- 1994 - Nick Price
- 1993 - Fred Couples
- 1992 - Corey Pavin
- 1991 - Steve Pate
- 1990 - John Huston
- 1989 - Blaine McCallister
- 1988 - Joey Sindelar
- 1987 - Mark Calcavecchia
- 1986 - Kenny Knox
- 1985 - Curtis Strange
- 1984 - Bruce Lietzke
- 1983 - Johnny Miller (2)
- 1982 - Hale Irwin
- 1981 - Tom Kite
- 1980 - Johnny Miller
- 1979 - Larry Nelson
- 1978 - Jack Nicklaus (2)
- 1977 - Jack Nicklaus
- 1975 - Bob Murphy
- 1974 - Leonard Thompson
- 1973 - Lee Trevino
Chris Kirk will defend his title at the 2024 Cognizant Classic against the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Sepp Straka.