Who won the DICK's Open 2025? Final Leaderboard explored

On Sunday, July 13, Steve Allan posted a 6-under 66 in the final round to win the DICK's Open 2025. Following the third round, he finished at 18-under to register a four-stroke win over Jason Caron.
On Sunday, Allan entered the En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott with a 36-hole lead. He started with two birdies in the first five holes before bogeying the sixth. However, he ensured this was his only one for the day as he fired five more birdies to seal the title.
Jason Caron shot a 4-under 68 to finish as the solo runner-up at the DICK's Open, while Notah Begay III and Boo Weekley tied for third at 13-under.
Final leaderboard for the DICK's Open 2025 explored
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the DICK's Open 2025:
- 1. Steve Allan: -18
- 2. Jason Caron: -14
- T3. Notah Begay III: -13
- T3. Boo Weekley: -13
- T5. Søren Kjeldsen: -12
- T5. Michael Wright: -12
- T5. Jeff Sluman: -12
- 8. Paul Goydos: -11
- T9. Shane Bertsch: -10
- T9. Chad Campbell: -10
- T9. Paul Stankowski: -10
- T9. Kevin Sutherland: -10
- T13. Y.E. Yang: -9
- T13. Willie Wood: -9
- T13. Billy Mayfair: -9
- T16. Rob Labritz: -8
- T16. Ernie Els: -8
- T16. Felipe Aguilar: -8
- T16. Gordon Burns: -8
- T20. Billy Andrade: -7
- T20. Jerry Kelly: -7
- T20. Kirk Triplett: -7
- T20. John Rollins: -7
- T20. Alex Cejka: -7
- T20. Miguel Angel Jiménez: -7
- T20. Matt Gogel: -7
- T20. Harrison Frazar: -7
- T20. Greg Chalmers: -7
- T29. Mario Tiziani: -6
- T29. Ken Tanigawa: -6
- T29. Doug Barron: -6
- T29. Tim O'Neal: -6
- T29. Jeff Maggert: -6
- T34. Michael Allen: -5
- T34. Bernhard Langer: -5
- T34. Mark Walker: -5
- T34. Scott Parel: -5
- T34. Bob Estes: -5
- T34. Robert Karlsson: -5
- T34. Gene Sauers: -5
- T41. Scott Hend: -4
- T41. J.J. Henry: -4
- T43. Glen Day: -3
- T43. Paul Broadhurst: -3
- T43. David Duval: -3
- T43. Charlie Wi: -3
- T43. Tag Ridings: -3
- T48. Bo Van Pelt: -2
- T48. Mark Wilson: -2
- T48. Heath Slocum: -2
- T51. Tim Petrovic: -1
- T51. David Bransdon: -1
- T51. Joe Durant: -1
- T54. Neal Lancaster: E
- T54. Cameron Beckman: E
- T54. Ken Duke: E
- T54. Jay Jurecic: E
- T54. John Huston: E
- T59. Brett Quigley: +1
- T59. Brian Gay: +1
- T59. Dicky Pride: +1
- T62. Fred Funk: +2
- T62. Stephen Ames: +2
- T64. Tom Pernice Jr.: +3
- T64. Brendan Jones: +3
- 66. Chris DiMarco: +4
- T67. John Daly: +5
- T67. Duffy Waldorf: +5
- T67. Rocco Mediate: +5
- T70. Mark Hensby: +6
- T70. John Senden: +6
- T70. Carlos Franco: +6
- T73. Hiroyuki Fujita: +7
- T73. Gary Hallberg: +7
- T73. Jason Bohn: +7
- 76. Corey Pavin: +8
- 77. Michael Bradley: +14
- 78. Derek Sanders: +18
