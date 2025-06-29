Who won Dow Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

The Dow Championship 2025 final concluded with a thrilling playoff that saw Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee lift the trophy. The South Korean duo triumphed over Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson to claim the title.
On Sunday, June 29, Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee fired an 8-under 62 to finish at the top at the Dow Championship after regulation holes. They were joined by Thompson and Khang, who shot a 10-under 60 to force the playoff. In the extra hole played on the par 3, the duo made a birdie while Thompson and Khang fell one stroke short with a par.
Lindy Duncan and Miranda Wang finished at joint third place alongside Manon De Roey and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, while 54-hole leaders Sarah Schmelzel and Albane Valenzuela slipped to fifth after posting a 4-under 66.
Dow Championship 2025 final leaderboard explored
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Dow Championship 2025
- P1. Jin Hee Im / Somi Lee: -20
- P2. Megan Khang / Lexi Thompson: -20
- T3. Lindy Duncan / Miranda Wang: -18
- T3. Manon De Roey / Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -18
- 5. Sarah Schmelzel / Albane Valenzuela: -17
- T6. Andrea Lee / Lucy Li: -16
- T6. Auston Kim / Sei Young Kim: -16
- T6. Saki Baba / Yuri Yoshida: -16
- T6. Gemma Dryburgh / Cassie Porter: -16
- T10. Kristen Gillman / Kate Smith-Stroh: -15
- T10. Daniela Darquea / Karis Davidson: -15
- T10. Cheyenne Knight / Elizabeth Szokol: -15
- T10. Jiwon Jeon / Mi Hyang Lee: -15
- T14. Pornanong Phatlum / Arpichaya Yubol: -14
- T14. Kumkang Park / Jing Yan: -14
- T14. Jaravee Boonchant / Chanettee Wannasaen: -14
- T14. Lauren Hartlage / Brooke Matthews: -14
- T18. Jennifer Kupcho / Leona Maguire: -13
- T18. Yan Liu / Yahui Zhang: -13
- T18. Lauren Coughlin / Nasa Hataoka: -13
- T18. Narin An / Ayaka Furue: -13
- T18. Jodi Ewart Shadoff / Heather Lin: -13
- T18. Dani Holmqvist / Alexa Pano: -13
- T18. Pernilla Lindberg / Sophia Popov: -13
- T18. Sung Hyun Park / Ina Yoon: -13
- T18. Rio Takeda / Miyu Yamashita: -13
- T27. Carlota Ciganda / Gaby Lopez: -12
- T27. Amanda Doherty / Caroline Inglis: -12
- T27. Atthaya Thitikul / Ruoning Yin: -12
- T30. Jenny Bae / Robyn Choi: -11
- T30. Lauren Morris / Jessica Porvasnik: -11
- 32. Allisen Corpuz / Dewi Weber: -10
- T33. Daniela Iacobelli / Madison Young: -9
- T33. Jennifer Chang / Patty Tavatanakit: -9
- T35. Mariel Galdiano / Fiona Xu: -8
- T35. Ruixin Liu / Yu Liu: -8
- 37. Amelia Lewis / Paula Reto: -7