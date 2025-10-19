Who won the DP World India Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

On Sunday, October 19, Tommy Fleetwood rallied from behind to claim the first-ever DP World India Championship. The Englishman fired 7-under 65 in the final round to finish at 22-under and beat Keita Nakajima by a two-stroke margin.Fleetwood entered the Delhi Golf Club with a two-shot deficit but started the round with a birdie. After bogeying the next hole, he picked up eight birdies over the next sixteen holes to jump to the top. Nakajima played a bogey-free round, but a lack of enough birdies cost him the title.The DP World India Championship is Fleetwood's eighth win on the DP World Tour and his first since the 2024 Dubai Invitational. Besides this, it is also his second professional title of the season after winning the Tour Championship in August.Speaking of the other big names at the DP World India Championship, Shane Lowry tied for third, Viktor Hovland finished solo sixth, while Rory McIlroy tied for 26th at 11-under.DP World India Championship 2025 Final leaderboard exploredHere's a look at the final leaderboard for the DP World India Championship 2025:1. Tommy Fleetwood: -222. Keita Nakajima: -20T3. Shane Lowry: -18T3. Alex Fitzpatrick: -18T3. Thriston Lawrence: -186. Viktor Hovland: -17T7. Jayden Schaper: -17T7. Joost Luiten: -17T9. Daniel Hillier: -16T9. Michael Kim: -16T11. Jorge Campillo: -15T11. Ben Schmidt: -15T13. Dan Bradbury: -14T13. Tom Vaillant: -14T15. Brandon Robinson Thompson: -13T15. Andy Sullivan: -13T17. Jens Dantorp: -12T17. Andrea Pavan: -12T17. Bernd Wiesberger: -12T17. Freddy Schott: -12T17. Martin Couvra: -12T17. Marcel Schneider: -12T17. David Ravetto: -12T17. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: -12T17. Casey Jarvis: -12T26. Brian Harman: -11T26. Rory McIlroy: -11T26. Frederic Lacroix: -11T26. Andreas Halvorsen: -11T26. Eugenio Chacarra: -11T31. Hamish Brown: -10T32. Marcus Armitage: -9T32. Zander Lombard: -9T32. Ben Griffin: -9T32. Shiv Kapur: -9T36. Dhruv Sheoran: -8T36. Pablo Larrazábal: -8T36. Darius van Driel: -8T36. Yannik Paul: -8T40. Jannik de Bruyn: -7T40. Ugo Coussaud: -7T40. Robin Williams: -7T40. Adrian Otaegui: -7T40. Fabrizio Zanotti: -7T40. Manuel Elvira: -746. Luke Donald: -6T47. Richard Sterne: -6T47. Jack Senior: -6T47. Ross Fisher: -6T50. Darren Fichardt: -5T50. Jordan Smith: -5T50. Gregorio De Leo: -5T50. Julien Guerrier: -5T50. Nicolai von Dellingshausen: -555. Björn Åkesson: -4T56. Nacho Elvira: -3T56. Joel Girrbach: -3T56. Shubhankar Sharma: -3T56. Jacques Kruyswijk: -3T56. Anirban Lahiri: -3T61. Rafa Cabrera Bello: -2T61. Gavin Green: -2T63. Jason Scrivener: -1T63. Abhinav Lohan: -165. Jordan Gumberg: E