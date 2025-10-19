  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Who won the DP World India Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Who won the DP World India Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 19, 2025 11:23 GMT
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Shane Lowry at the DP World India Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday, October 19, Tommy Fleetwood rallied from behind to claim the first-ever DP World India Championship. The Englishman fired 7-under 65 in the final round to finish at 22-under and beat Keita Nakajima by a two-stroke margin.

Ad

Fleetwood entered the Delhi Golf Club with a two-shot deficit but started the round with a birdie. After bogeying the next hole, he picked up eight birdies over the next sixteen holes to jump to the top. Nakajima played a bogey-free round, but a lack of enough birdies cost him the title.

The DP World India Championship is Fleetwood's eighth win on the DP World Tour and his first since the 2024 Dubai Invitational. Besides this, it is also his second professional title of the season after winning the Tour Championship in August.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Speaking of the other big names at the DP World India Championship, Shane Lowry tied for third, Viktor Hovland finished solo sixth, while Rory McIlroy tied for 26th at 11-under.

DP World India Championship 2025 Final leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the DP World India Championship 2025:

  • 1. Tommy Fleetwood: -22
  • 2. Keita Nakajima: -20
  • T3. Shane Lowry: -18
  • T3. Alex Fitzpatrick: -18
  • T3. Thriston Lawrence: -18
  • 6. Viktor Hovland: -17
  • T7. Jayden Schaper: -17
  • T7. Joost Luiten: -17
  • T9. Daniel Hillier: -16
  • T9. Michael Kim: -16
  • T11. Jorge Campillo: -15
  • T11. Ben Schmidt: -15
  • T13. Dan Bradbury: -14
  • T13. Tom Vaillant: -14
  • T15. Brandon Robinson Thompson: -13
  • T15. Andy Sullivan: -13
  • T17. Jens Dantorp: -12
  • T17. Andrea Pavan: -12
  • T17. Bernd Wiesberger: -12
  • T17. Freddy Schott: -12
  • T17. Martin Couvra: -12
  • T17. Marcel Schneider: -12
  • T17. David Ravetto: -12
  • T17. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: -12
  • T17. Casey Jarvis: -12
  • T26. Brian Harman: -11
  • T26. Rory McIlroy: -11
  • T26. Frederic Lacroix: -11
  • T26. Andreas Halvorsen: -11
  • T26. Eugenio Chacarra: -11
  • T31. Hamish Brown: -10
  • T32. Marcus Armitage: -9
  • T32. Zander Lombard: -9
  • T32. Ben Griffin: -9
  • T32. Shiv Kapur: -9
  • T36. Dhruv Sheoran: -8
  • T36. Pablo Larrazábal: -8
  • T36. Darius van Driel: -8
  • T36. Yannik Paul: -8
  • T40. Jannik de Bruyn: -7
  • T40. Ugo Coussaud: -7
  • T40. Robin Williams: -7
  • T40. Adrian Otaegui: -7
  • T40. Fabrizio Zanotti: -7
  • T40. Manuel Elvira: -7
  • 46. Luke Donald: -6
  • T47. Richard Sterne: -6
  • T47. Jack Senior: -6
  • T47. Ross Fisher: -6
  • T50. Darren Fichardt: -5
  • T50. Jordan Smith: -5
  • T50. Gregorio De Leo: -5
  • T50. Julien Guerrier: -5
  • T50. Nicolai von Dellingshausen: -5
  • 55. Björn Åkesson: -4
  • T56. Nacho Elvira: -3
  • T56. Joel Girrbach: -3
  • T56. Shubhankar Sharma: -3
  • T56. Jacques Kruyswijk: -3
  • T56. Anirban Lahiri: -3
  • T61. Rafa Cabrera Bello: -2
  • T61. Gavin Green: -2
  • T63. Jason Scrivener: -1
  • T63. Abhinav Lohan: -1
  • 65. Jordan Gumberg: E
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications