Who won the DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025? Final Leaderboard explored

On Sunday, June 1, Nicolai von Dellingshausen carded a 6-under 65 score to claim the DP World Tour's Austrian Alpine Open 2025. Following the final round, he finished at 19-under to secure a two-shot win over Kristoffer Reitan and Marcel Schneider.

Dellingshausen entered the final day at Gut Altentann Golf Club one stroke off the lead. He began with birdies on the third and fourth holes but made his first bogey of the day on the sixth. He then picked up two birdies and an eagle over the next four holes.

Although the German golfer didn’t make another birdie for the rest of his round, his effort was enough to earn his first-ever win. Reitan pushed hard and fired a low 10-under 60 but still finished two strokes short at the Austrian Alpine Open 2025.

DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025 Final leaderboard explored

Nicolai von Dellingshausen wins the Austrian Alpine Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the DP World Tour Austrian Alpine Open 2025:

1. Nicolai von Dellingshausen: -19

T2. Kristoffer Reitan: -17

T2. Marcel Schneider: -17

4. Jeff Winther: -14

T5. Marcel Siem: -13

T5. Jayden Schaper: -13

T5. Callum Tarren: -13

T8. Martin Couvra: -11

T8. John Catlin: -11

T8. Sebastian Söderberg: -11

T11. Keita Nakajima: -10

T11. Brandon Stone: -10

T13. Marcus Armitage: -9

T13. Veer Ahlawat: -9

T13. Oliver Lindell: -9

T13. Aaron Cockerill: -9

T17. Andy Sullivan: -8

T17. Simon Forsström: -8

T17. Lucas Bjerregaard: -8

T17. Daniel Gale: -8

T17. Alexander Levy: -8

T22. Edoardo Molinari: -7

T22. Albert Boneta: -7

T22. Joe Dean: -7

T22. Rafa Cabrera Bello: -7

T22. Maximilian Steinlechner: -7

T27. Eugenio Chacarra: -6

T27. Haotong Li: -6

T27. Francesco Laporta: -6

T27. Troy Merritt: -6

T27. Brandon Wu: -6

T27. Matthew Baldwin: -6

T27. Danny List: -6

T34. Gavin Green: -5

T34. Calum Hill: -5

T34. Julien Guerrier: -5

T37. Scott Jamieson: -4

T37. Freddy Schott: -4

T37. Corey Shaun: -4

T37. Marcus Kinhult: -4

T37. Daniel Hillier: -4

T42. Fabrizio Zanotti: -3

T42. Nicolas Colsaerts: -3

T42. Joakim Lagergren: -3

T42. Julien Brun: -3

T42. Richard Mansell: -3

T42. Frederic LaCroix: -3

T42. Zander Lombard: -3

T42. Jacob Skov Olesen: -3

T42. Davis Bryant: -3

T51. Bernd Wiesberger: -2

T51. Maximilian Kieffer: -2

T51. Yuto Katsuragawa: -2

T51. Pablo Larrazábal: -2

T51. Wenyi Ding: -2

T56. Conor Purcell: -1

T56. Jorge Campillo: -1

T56. Robin Williams: -1

T59. Connor Syme: E

T59. Wil Besseling: E

T59. Richard Sterne: E

T59. Grant Forrest: E

63. Mikael Lindberg: +2

T64. Ryggs Johnston: +5

T64. Matthias Schwab: +5

