Who won the DP World Tour's Hainan Classic 2025? Final leaderboard explored

On Sunday, April 27, Marco Penge fired a 5-under 67 to win the Hainan Classic 2025. Following the final round, he finished at 17-under and defeated Kristoffer Reitan and Sean Crocker for his first win on the DP World Tour.
Penge entered the final round of the Hainan Classic 2025 with a share of the lead. He started the round with a bogey on the third hole but then picked up three birdies to close the front nine at 2-under. He added four more birdies on the back nine and made just one bogey to claim his maiden title.
Reitan also carded a 67 to finish as the runner-up at the Hainan Classic 2025, while Crocker had to share the position due to a few late mistakes. He was 7-under for the day after the first 12 holes and had made six birdies and an eagle against just one bogey. However, he made three bogeys on the next six holes and picked up just one birdie to finish at 14-under.
Final leaderboard for the Hainan Classic 2025 explored
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Hainan Classic 2025:
- T1. Marco Penge -17
- T2. Kristoffer Reitan -14
- T2. Sean Crocker -14
- T4. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -13
- T5. Martin Couvray -12
- T6. Bowen Xiao -11
- T6. Sam Bairstow -11
- T6. Edoardo Molinari -11
- T9. Daniel Hillier -10
- T9. Fabrizio Zanotti -10
- T11. Eugenio Chacarra -9
- T11. Kiradech Aphibarnrat -9
- T11. Keita Nakajima -9
- T11. Bernd Wiesberger -9
- T11. Adrian Otaegui -9
- T16. Elvis Smylie -8
- T16. Jordan Gumberg -8
- T16. Tadeas Tetak -8
- T16. Jason Scrivener -8
- T20. Yuto Katsuragawa -7
- T20. Johannes Veerman -7
- T20. Conor Purcell -7
- T23. Matthew Baldwin -6
- T23. Andrea Pavan -6
- T23. Davis Bryant -6
- T23. Brandon Stone -6
- T23. Grant Forrest -6
- T23. Ben Schmidt -6
- T23. Andy Sullivan -6
- T23. Alexander Levy -6
- T31. Yanhan Zhou -5
- T31. Jack Senior -5
- T31. Matthew Cheung -5
- T31. Björn Åkesson -5
- T31. Pablo Larrazábal -5
- T36. Shun Yat Hak -4
- T36. Jorge Campillo -4
- T36. Danny List -4
- T36. Calum Hill -4
- T40. Richie Ramsay -3
- T40. Linqiang Li -3
- T40. Ashun Wu -3
- T40. Julien Guerrier -3
- T40. Andrew Wilson -3
- T45. Wenyi Ding -2
- T45. Joel Moscatel -2
- T45. Kazuma Kobori -2
- T45. Zander Lombard -2
- T45. Taichi Kho -2
- T45. Niklas Lemke -2
- T51. Aaron Cockerill -1
- T51. Haizhao Tang -1
- T51. Scott Jamieson -1
- T51. Haotong Li -1
- T55. Mk Kim PAR
- T55. Sebastian Söderberg PAR
- T55. Ricardo Gouveia PAR
- T58. Robin Williams +1
- T58. Rafa Cabrera Bello +1
- T58. Dan Erickson +1
- T58. Deon Germishuys +1
- 62. Tom Vaillant +2
- T63. Romain Langasque +3
- T63. Ivan Cantero +3
- T63. Maximilian Kieffer +3
- 66. Alexander Knappe +6
- T67. Alexander Frances +7
- T67. Sam Hutsby +7
- T67. Enhua Liu +7
- T67. Yi-Tseng Huang +7
- T71. Matthias Schwab +8
- T71. Jeong Weon Ko +8
- T73. Isaac Lam +12
- T73. Yuze Zhang +12