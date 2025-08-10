Who won the DP World Tour's Nexo Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Grant Forrest carded an even par 72 in the final round of the Nexo Championship 2025 to register his second win on the DP World Tour. The Scot golfer finished at 8-under to post a whopping four-shot win over Joe Dean.

On Sunday, August 10, Forrest entered the Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, with a 3-shot lead. He began steadily and went 3-under with the help of three birdies after 11 holes. He bogeyed the next hole, and nerves on the 18th resulted in a double bogey.

However, none of this impacted the result at the Nexo Championship as Dean could shoot just 71. He picked up three birdies against two bogeys on the first seven holes, but birdies dried up from here, and he parred the final eleven holes.

Nexo Championship 2025 final leaderboard explored

Grant Forrest poses with his family after winning the Nexo Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Nexo Championship 2025:

1. Grant Forrest: -8

2. Joe Dean: -4

T3. John Parry: -3

T3. Jacob Skov Olesen: -3

T3. Kristoffer Reitan: -3

6. Jordan Smith: -2

T7. Oliver Lindell: -1

T7. Andy Sullivan: -1

T7. Todd Clements: -1

T10. David Micheluzzi: E

T10. Richard Sterne: E

T10. Eddie Pepperell: E

T13. Casey Jarvis: +1

T13. Ben Schmidt: +1

T13. Matthis Besard: +1

T13. Alexander Settemsdal: +1

T13. Justin Harding: +1

T13. Jack Senior: +1

T19. Marc Warren: +2

T19. Matthew Baldwin: +2

T19. Daniel Brown: +2

T19. Ryan van Velzen: +2

T19. Ryan Lumsden: +2

T19. Daan Huizing: +2

T25. Veer Ahlawat: +3

T25. Marcus Kinhult: +3

T27. Pablo Ereno Perez: +4

T27. Brandon Robinson Thompson: +4

T27. Marco Penge: +4

T27. Daniel Young: +4

T31. Jens Dantorp: +5

T31. Hamish Brown: +5

T31. Rafa Cabrera Bello: +5

T31. Dan Erickson: +5

T31. Clément Sordet: +5

T31. Joakim Lagergren: +5

T31. Elvis Smylie: +5

T31. Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +5

T31. Alex Fitzpatrick: +5

T31. Troy Merritt: +5

T31. Louis Albertse: +5

T42. Jason Scrivener: +6

T42. David Law: +6

T42. Conor Purcell: +6

T42. Martin Laird: +6

T42. Maximilian Steinlechner: +6

T42. Andreas Halvorsen: +6

T48. Robin Williams: +7

T48. Julien Brun: +7

T48. Jorge Campillo: +7

T48. Davis Bryant: +7

T52. Andrew Wilson: +8

T52. Jannik De Bruyn: +8

T52. Eugenio Chacarra: +8

T52. Thomas Aiken: +8

56. Adrian Otaegui: +9

T57. Darius Van Driel: +10

T57. Ugo Coussaud: +10

T57. Joost Luiten: +10

T57. Wil Besseling: +10

T57. John Catlin: +10

T62. Wenyi Ding: +11

T62. Nicolas Colsaerts: +11

T64. Filippo Celli: +12

T64. Neil Schietekat: +12

T64. Tapio Pulkkanen: +12

T67. Sebastian Garcia: +13

T67. Aaron Cockerill: +13

69. Tadeáš Tetak: +15

