Who won the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025? Final leaderboard explored

The DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 finale had all the thrills as it went into a three-way playoff. On the extra hole, Kristoffer Reitan trumped Darius Van Driel and Ewen Ferguson to win his maiden title.
On Sunday, May 25, Reitan fired a 9-under 62 in the final round of the Soudal Open 2025 to finish at 13-under and move into contention. He picked up a a whopping 10 birdies to jump 21 spots in the final round. Darius Van Driel also surged to the top after shooting a 4-under 67.
Until the final hole, it was Ferguson who looked poised to win, holding a one-shot lead over the other two. However, on the final hole, his putt for the win lipped out, forcing a playoff. In the extra hole, he and Van Driel made pars, while Reitan birdied to claim the trophy at Rinkven International.
The Soudal Open 2025 marks Reitan's first-ever win on the European Tour and his second professional victory overall.
The final leaderboard for the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025:
- 1. Kristoffer Reitan: -13
- T2. Darius Van Driel: -13
- T2. Ewen Ferguson: -13
- T4. Jordan Smith: -10
- T4. Haotong Li: -10
- T4. Thriston Lawrence: -10
- T4. Troy Merritt: -10
- T4. John Parry: -10
- T9. Matthew Jordan: -9
- T9. Romain Langasque: -9
- T11. Andy Sullivan: -8
- T11. Manuel Elvira: -8
- T11. Angel Ayora: -8
- T11. Alex Fitzpatrick: -8
- T11. Francesco Laporta: -8
- T16. Nacho Elvira: -7
- T16. Joost Luiten: -7
- T16. Andrew Wilson: -7
- T16. Grant Forrest: -7
- T16. Ben Schmidt: -7
- T16. Sean Crocker: -7
- T16. Sam Bairstow: -7
- T23. Frederic Lacroix: -6
- T23. Ugo Coussaud: -6
- T25. Oliver Lindell: -5
- T25. Bernd Wiesberger: -5
- T25. Marco Penge: -5
- T25. Kazuma Kobori: -5
- T25. Fabrizio Zanotti: -5
- T25. Simon Forsström: -5
- T31. Brandon Robinson Thompson: -4
- T31. Andrea Pavan: -4
- T31. Aaron Cockerill: -4
- T31. Benjamin Hebert: -4
- T31. Eugenio Chacarra: -4
- T31. Algot Kleen: -4
- T37. Yannik Paul: -3
- T37. David Ravetto: -3
- T37. Jason Scrivener: -3
- T37. Casey Jarvis: -3
- T41. Jacob Skov Olesen: -2
- T41. Jack Senior: -2
- T41. Marcus Armitage: -2
- T41. Francesco Molinari: -2
- T41. Callum Shinkwin: -2
- T41. Ivan Cantero: -2
- T41. Julien Brun: -2
- T41. Alejandro Del Rey: -2
- T49. Angel Hidalgo: -1
- T49. Conor Purcell: -1
- T49. Alexander Frances: -1
- T49. Edoardo Molinari: -1
- T49. Sebastian Söderberg: -1
- T49. Jordan Gumberg: -1
- T49. Thomas Aiken: -1
- T49. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: -1
- T49. Matteo Manassero: -1
- T49. Guido Migliozzi: -1
- T59. Robin Williams: E
- T59. Gregorio De Leo: E
- T61. Yuto Katsuragawa: +1
- T61. Rafa Cabrera Bello: +1
- 63. Daniel Brown: +2
- 64. Matthew Southgate: +3
- T65. Chris Wood: +5
- T65. Alan De Bondt: +5