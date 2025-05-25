Who won the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025? Final leaderboard explored

The DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 finale had all the thrills as it went into a three-way playoff. On the extra hole, Kristoffer Reitan trumped Darius Van Driel and Ewen Ferguson to win his maiden title.

On Sunday, May 25, Reitan fired a 9-under 62 in the final round of the Soudal Open 2025 to finish at 13-under and move into contention. He picked up a a whopping 10 birdies to jump 21 spots in the final round. Darius Van Driel also surged to the top after shooting a 4-under 67.

Until the final hole, it was Ferguson who looked poised to win, holding a one-shot lead over the other two. However, on the final hole, his putt for the win lipped out, forcing a playoff. In the extra hole, he and Van Driel made pars, while Reitan birdied to claim the trophy at Rinkven International.

The Soudal Open 2025 marks Reitan's first-ever win on the European Tour and his second professional victory overall.

The final leaderboard for the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 explored

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025:

1. Kristoffer Reitan: -13

T2. Darius Van Driel: -13

T2. Ewen Ferguson: -13

T4. Jordan Smith: -10

T4. Haotong Li: -10

T4. Thriston Lawrence: -10

T4. Troy Merritt: -10

T4. John Parry: -10

T9. Matthew Jordan: -9

T9. Romain Langasque: -9

T11. Andy Sullivan: -8

T11. Manuel Elvira: -8

T11. Angel Ayora: -8

T11. Alex Fitzpatrick: -8

T11. Francesco Laporta: -8

T16. Nacho Elvira: -7

T16. Joost Luiten: -7

T16. Andrew Wilson: -7

T16. Grant Forrest: -7

T16. Ben Schmidt: -7

T16. Sean Crocker: -7

T16. Sam Bairstow: -7

T23. Frederic Lacroix: -6

T23. Ugo Coussaud: -6

T25. Oliver Lindell: -5

T25. Bernd Wiesberger: -5

T25. Marco Penge: -5

T25. Kazuma Kobori: -5

T25. Fabrizio Zanotti: -5

T25. Simon Forsström: -5

T31. Brandon Robinson Thompson: -4

T31. Andrea Pavan: -4

T31. Aaron Cockerill: -4

T31. Benjamin Hebert: -4

T31. Eugenio Chacarra: -4

T31. Algot Kleen: -4

T37. Yannik Paul: -3

T37. David Ravetto: -3

T37. Jason Scrivener: -3

T37. Casey Jarvis: -3

T41. Jacob Skov Olesen: -2

T41. Jack Senior: -2

T41. Marcus Armitage: -2

T41. Francesco Molinari: -2

T41. Callum Shinkwin: -2

T41. Ivan Cantero: -2

T41. Julien Brun: -2

T41. Alejandro Del Rey: -2

T49. Angel Hidalgo: -1

T49. Conor Purcell: -1

T49. Alexander Frances: -1

T49. Edoardo Molinari: -1

T49. Sebastian Söderberg: -1

T49. Jordan Gumberg: -1

T49. Thomas Aiken: -1

T49. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: -1

T49. Matteo Manassero: -1

T49. Guido Migliozzi: -1

T59. Robin Williams: E

T59. Gregorio De Leo: E

T61. Yuto Katsuragawa: +1

T61. Rafa Cabrera Bello: +1

63. Daniel Brown: +2

64. Matthew Southgate: +3

T65. Chris Wood: +5

T65. Alan De Bondt: +5

