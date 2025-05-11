Who won the DP World Tour's Turkish Airlines Open 2025? Final Leaderboard explored

Martin Couvra rallied from four strokes behind in the final round to win the Turkish Airlines Open. He fired a low 7-under 64 on Day 4 to claim his first-ever DP World Tour title.

On Sunday, May 11, Couvra entered the final round of the Turkish Airlines Open 2025 four strokes behind Brandon Robinson Thompson. However, he had a rocket start, firing four birdies in the first six holes. He then made two bogeys and a birdie over the next four holes before adding four more birdies for the day.

Jorge Campillo and Haotong Li finished as joint runners-up after shooting 67. On the other hand, Thompson slipped to fourth after carding a 1-over 72.

DP World Tour's Turkish Airlines Open 2025 Leaderboard explored

Here's a leaderboard for the DP World Tour's Turkish Airlines Open 2025:

1. Martin Couvra: -17

T2. Jorge Campillo: -15

T2. Haotong Li: -15

4. Brandon Robinson Thompson: -13

T5. Matthew Southgate: -12

T5. Joost Luiten: -12

T7. Chris Wood: -11

T7. Sam Bairstow: -11

T7. Nacho Elvira: -11

T7. Jordan Smith: -11

T7. Robin Williams: -11

T12. Jacob Skov Olesen: -10

T12. Richard Mansell: -10

T12. Oliver Lindell: -10

T12. Wenyi Ding: -10

T12. Marcus Kinhult: -10

T17. Alex Fitzpatrick: -9

T17. Andrew Wilson: -9

T17. Niklas Lemke: -9

T17. Nicolas Colsaerts: -9

T17. Guido Migliozzi: -9

T17. Dan Erickson: -9

T17. Matthew Jordan: -9

T24. Frederic LaCroix: -8

T24. Jayden Schaper: -8

T24. Christofer Blomstrand: -8

T24. Lucas Bjerregaard: -8

T24. Gregorio De Leo: -8

T24. Clément Sordet: -8

T24. Edoardo Molinari: -8

T24. Todd Clements: -8

T24. Mikael Lindberg: -8

T33. Jamie Rutherford: -7

T33. Joel Girrbach: -7

T33. Leon Acikalin: -7

T33. Davis Bryant: -7

T33. Rafa Cabrera Bello: -7

T33. Kristoffer Reitan: -7

T33. Ryggs Johnston: -7

T33. John Parry: -7

T33. Wilco Nienaber: -7

T33. Ewen Ferguson: -7

T33. Tiger Christensen: -7

T44. Marcel Schneider: -6

T44. Nicolai von Dellingshausen: -6

T44. Romain Langasque: -6

T47. Ugo Coussaud: -5

T47. Sebastian Söderberg: -5

T49. Nathan Kimsey: -4

T49. Corey Shaun: -4

T49. Oliver Wilson: -4

T52. Manuel Elvira: -3

T52. Kazuma Kobori: -3

T52. Hamish Brown: -3

T52. Julien Guerrier: -3

T56. Adrien Saddier: -2

T56. Simon Forsström: -2

T56. Dylan Frittelli: -2

T56. Yannik Paul: -2

60. Santiago Tarrio: -1

T61. Dylan Naidoo: E

T61. Angel Ayora: E

T63. Matthis Besard: +1

T63. Pavan Sagoo: +1

65. Jens Dantorp: +2

66. Jordan Gumberg: +

