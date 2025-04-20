Who won the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open 2025? Final leaderboard explored

On Sunday, April 20, Ashun Wu fired a low 6-under 65 to win the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open 2025. He finished at 14-under to post a one-shot win over Jordan Smith in the 30th edition of the event.

Wu entered the final round of the Volvo China Open at four strokes back but started with a birdie. He made a bogey on the fifth hole but ensured this was his lone one in the whole round. The local star added six more birdies on the remaining holes to claim his second win at his home open.

Both 54-hole leaders Eugenio Chacarra and Haotong Li slipped to T4 after shooting an even par 72. They were joined by Zecheng Dou, who shot 70, while Yannik Paul shot 69 to finish solo third.

Final leaderboard for the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open explored

Ashun Wu attends the press conference at the Volvo China Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open:

1. Ashun Wu (-14)

2. Jordan Smith (-13)

3. Yannik Paul (-12)

T4. Eugenio Chacarra (-11)

T4. Zecheng Dou (-11)

T4. Haotong Li (-11)

7. Tapio Pulkkanen (-10)

T8. Wenyi Ding (-9)

T8. Jacob Skov Olesen (-9)

T10. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-8)

T10. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (-8)

T10. Marcel Schneider (-8)

T10. Brandon Wu (-8)

14. Joost Luiten (-7)

T15. MK Kim (-6)

T15. Marcus Kinhult (-6)

T15. Shaun Norris (-6)

T15. Conor Purcell (-6)

T15. Elvis Smylie (-6)

T20. Casey Jarvis (-5)

T20. Kazuma Kobori (-5)

T22. Sam Bairstow (-4)

T22. Jannik de Bruyn (-4)

T22. Julien Guerrier (-4)

T22. Niklas Lemke (-4)

T26. Zhengkai Bai (-3)

T26. Nacho Elvira (-3)

T26. Romain Langasque (-3)

T26. Adrian Otaegui (-3)

T26. Marco Penge (-3)

T26. Tom Vaillant (-3)

T32. Ewen Ferguson (-2)

T32. Ricardo Gouveia (-2)

T32. Matthew Jordan (-2)

T32. Taichi Kho (-2)

T36. Daniel Hillier (-1)

T36. Scott Jamieson (-1)

T36. Alexander Levy (-1)

T36. Edoardo Molinari (-1)

T36. Joel Moscatel (-1)

T36. Brandon Stone (-1)

T36. Fabrizio Zanotti (-1)

T43. Joshua Berry (E)

T43. Jason Scrivener (E)

T43. Callum Tarren (E)

T43. Bernd Wiesberger (E)

T43. Robin Williams (E)

T43. Yanhan Zhou (E)

T49. Angel Ayora (+1)

T49. Jordan Gumberg (+1)

T49. Maximilian Kieffer (+1)

T49. Alexander Knappe (+1)

T49. Bowen Xiao (+1)

T54. Matthew Baldwin (+2)

T54. Ben Schmidt (+2)

T56. Jamie Donaldson (+3)

T56. Lloyd Jefferson Go (+3)

T56. Andreas Halvorsen (+3)

T56. Pablo Larrazábal (+3)

T60. Rafa Cabrera Bello (+4)

T60. Alejandro Del Rey (+4)

T60. Lawrence Ting (+4)

T63. Chuan-lin Jian (+5)

T63. Jack Senior (+5)

65. Joakim Lagergren (+6)

T66. Ross Fisher (+8)

T66. Angel Hidalgo (+8)

T66. Oliver Lindell (+8)

T69. Linqiang Li (+9)

T69. Kristoffer Reitan (+9)

71. Nicolas Colsaerts (+12)

72. Shun Yat Hak (+13)

