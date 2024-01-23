Who has won the most Farmers Insurance Open titles? History and past results explored

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will be held from January 24 to 27 at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, San Diego, California. A talented field of 156 golfers headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele and Max Homa will be playing for a prize purse of $9 million.

The Farmers Insurance Open was first established in 1952 and has always been played at a course located in the San Diego area. During its first decade, the tournament was held at different venues including the San Diego Country Club, the Mission Valley Country Club, and Singing Hills Country Club. Since 1968, the Farmers Insurance Open has been held at the Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Tiger Woods has won the most Farmers Insurance Open titles over the years. He has won the tournament seven times (in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013). Phil Mickelson is behind him in the list with three wins to his name.

Full list of past winners of the Farmers Insurance Open

Aside from Tiger Woods, other notable winners of the Farmers Insurance Open are Jon Rahm, John Daly, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed.

Max Homa is the defending champion of the tournament after winning the 2023 edition by two strokes.

Here is the full list of past winners of the Farmers Insurance Open:

2023 - Max Homa (United States)

2022 - Luke List (United States)

2021 - Patrick Reed (United States)

2020 - Marc Leishman (Australia)

2019 - Justin Rose (England)

2018 - Jason Day (Australia)

2017 - Jon Rahm (Spain)

2016 - Brandt Snedeker (United States)

2015 - Jason Day (Australia)

2014 - Scott Stallings (United States)

2013 - Tiger Woods (United States)

2012 - Brandt Snedeker (United States)

2011 - Bubba Watson (United States)

2010 - Ben Crane (United States)

2009 - Nick Watney (United States)

2008 - Tiger Woods (United States)

2007 - Tiger Woods (United States)

2006 - Tiger Woods (United States)

2005 - Tiger Woods (United States)

2004 - John Daly (United States)

2003 - Tiger Woods (United States)

2002 - José María Olazábal (Spain)

2001 - Phil Mickelson (United States)

2000 - Phil Mickelson (United States)

1999 - Tiger Woods (United States)

1998 - Scott Simpson (United States)

1997 - Mark O'Meara (United States)

1996 - Davis Love III (United States)

1995 - Peter Jacobsen (United States)

1994 - Craig Stadler (United States)

1993 - Phil Mickelson (United States)

1992 - Steve Pate (United States)

1991 - Jay Don Blake (United States)

1990 - Dan Forsman (United States)

1989 - Greg Twiggs (United States)

1988 - Steve Pate (United States)

1987 - George Burns (United States)

1986 - Bob Tway (United States)

1985 - Woody Blackburn (United States)

1984 - Gary Koch (United States)

1983 - Gary Hallberg (United States)

1982 - Johnny Miller (United States)

1981 - Bruce Lietzke (United States)

1980 - Tom Watson (United States)

1979 - Fuzzy Zoeller (United States)

1978 - Jay Haas (United States)

1977 - Tom Watson (United States)

1976 - J. C. Snead (United States)

1975 - J. C. Snead (United States)

1974 - Bobby Nichols (United States)

1973 - Bob Dickson (United States)

1972 - Paul Harney (United States)

1971 - George Archer (United States)

1970 - Pete Brown (United States)

1969 - Jack Nicklaus (United States)

1968 - Tom Weiskopf (United States)

1967 - Bob Goalby (United States)

1966 - Billy Casper (United States)

1965 - Wes Ellis (United States)

1964 - Art Wall Jr. (United States)

1963 - Gary Player (South Africa)

1962 - Tommy Jacobs (United States)

1961 - Arnold Palmer (United States)

1960 - Mike Souchak (United States)

1959 - Marty Furgol (United States)

1957 - Arnold Palmer (United States)

1956 - Bob Rosburg (United States)

1955 - Tommy Bolt (United States)

1954 - Gene Littler (United States)

1953 - Tommy Bolt (United States)

1952 - Ted Kroll (United States)

No one aside from Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson has won the Farmers Insurance Open more than three times.