Who won the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 10, 2025 23:29 GMT
Justin Rose emerged champion at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 in a thrilling playoff against J.J. Spaun. He birdied the third playoff hole to beat the US Open champion and claim his 12th win on the PGA Tour.

On Sunday, August 10, Rose entered the TPC Southwind at one shot back while Spaun was three shots off the lead. While Spaun fired a 5-under 65 in the final round, Rose made four straight birdies from Hole 14-17 to force a playoff thriller at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In the first extra hole of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Spaun's birdie putt lipped out of the cup, which was followed by Rose receiving the same fate. On the second hole, both made clutch birdies and forced the hole location change on the 18th. On the third playoff hole, the 45-year-old came clutch to claim his first win in 32 months.

Earlier, Tommy Fleetwood, who had a chance to claim his first win on the PGA Tour, once again fell short after missing the 7-footer par putt on the 17th. He finished one stroke back alongside Scottie Scheffler, who fired 67 on Day 4 at TPC Southwind.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 final leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025:

  • T1. J.J. Spaun: -16
  • T1. Justin Rose: -16
  • T3. Scottie Scheffler: -15
  • T3. Tommy Fleetwood: -15
  • 5. Cameron Young: -11
  • T6. Rickie Fowler: -10
  • T6. Akshay Bhatia: -10
  • T6. Andrew Novak: -10
  • T9. Ludvig Åberg: -9
  • T9. Kurt Kitayama: -9
  • T9. Patrick Cantlay: -9
  • T9. Chris Kirk: -9
  • T9. Ben Griffin: -9
  • T14. Jhonattan Vegas: -8
  • T14. Si Woo Kim: -8
  • T14. Bud Cauley: -8
  • T17. Hideki Matsuyama: -7
  • T17. Russell Henley: -7
  • T17. Sungjae Im: -7
  • T17. Jacob Bridgeman: -7
  • T17. Sepp Straka: -7
  • T22. Aaron Rai: -6
  • T22. Brian Harman: -6
  • T22. J.T. Poston: -6
  • T22. Xander Schauffele: -6
  • T22. Harry Hall: -6
  • T22. Collin Morikawa: -6
  • T28. Justin Thomas: -5
  • T28. Sam Burns: -5
  • T28. Maverick McNealy: -5
  • T28. Taylor Pendrith: -5
  • T32. Viktor Hovland: -4
  • T32. Davis Riley: -4
  • T32. Denny McCarthy: -4
  • T32. Max Greyserman: -4
  • T32. Kevin Yu: -4
  • T32. Matt Fitzpatrick: -4
  • T38. Nico Echavarria: -3
  • T38. Patrick Rodgers: -3
  • T38. Jordan Spieth: -3
  • T38. Matthias Schmid: -3
  • T38. Robert MacIntyre: -3
  • T38. Thomas Detry: -3
  • T44. Ryan Gerard: -2
  • T44. Keegan Bradley: -2
  • T44. Nick Taylor: -2
  • T44. Lucas Glover: -2
  • T48. Stephan Jaeger: -1
  • T48. Harris English: -1
  • T50. Ryan Fox: E
  • T50. Corey Conners: E
  • T50. Emiliano Grillo: E
  • T50. Cam Davis: E
  • T54. Chris Gotterup: +1
  • T54. Sam Stevens: +1
  • T56. Mackenzie Hughes: +2
  • T56. Jason Day: +2
  • T56. Wyndham Clark: +2
  • T59. Michael Kim: +3
  • T59. Aldrich Potgieter: +3
  • T59. Shane Lowry: +3
  • T62. Erik van Rooyen: +5
  • T62. Jake Knapp: +5
  • T64. Tom Hoge: +6
  • T64. Brian Campbell: +6
  • T64. Tony Finau: +6
  • 67. Joe Highsmith: +8
  • T68. Min Woo Lee: +10
  • T68. Daniel Berger: +10
