Who won the FM Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

On Sunday, August 31, Miranda Wang carded a 2-under 70 in the final round to win the FM Championship 2025. Following the final round, she finished at 20-under to post a one-shot win over Jeeno Thitikul.

Wang entered the final day’s action at TPC Boston with a three-shot lead over the field. However, World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul upped her game and fired a 5-under 67. With just a few holes to go, the Thai star looked ahead in the game, as Wang was only 1-under for the day after 16 holes.

While Thitikul bogeyed the final hole of the day, Wang birdied the 17th to claim the FM Championship. Notably, she has become the seventh rookie winner and the 23rd straight different winner this season. For the uninitiated, this season has yet to see a multiple winner so far.

Final leaderboard for the FM Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the FM Championship 2025:

1. Miranda Wang: -20

2. Jeeno Thitikul: -19

3. Sei Young Kim: -17

4. Andrea Lee: -16

T5. Jin Hee Im: -15

T5. Rose Zhang: -15

T7. Celine Borge: -13

T7. Nasa Hataoka: -13

T7. Kumkang Park: -13

T7. Caley McGinty: -13

T7. Hye-Jin Choi: -13

T7. Miyu Yamashita: -13

T13. Chisato Iwai: -12

T13. Ayaka Furue: -12

T15. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -11

T15. Madelene Sagstrom: -11

T15. Brooke Matthews: -11

T15. Lottie Woad: -11

T15. Brooke M. Henderson: -11

T20. Allisen Corpuz: -10

T20. Minjee Lee: -10

T20. Jeongeun Lee6: -10

T20. Rio Takeda: -10

T24. Megan Khang: -9

T24. Akie Iwai: -9

T24. Lexi Thompson: -9

T24. A Lim Kim: -9

T28. Hannah Green: -8

T28. Jin Young Ko: -8

T28. Haeran Ryu: -8

T28. Julia Lopez Ramirez: -8

T32. Aditi Ashok: -7

T32. Mi Hyang Lee: -7

T32. Cassie Porter: -7

T35. Jenny Bae: -6

T35. Nelly Korda: -6

T35. Nataliya Guseva: -6

T35. Gemma Dryburgh: -6

T35. Ariya Jutanugarn: -6

T40. Jeongeun Lee5: -5

T40. Soo Bin Joo: -5

T40. Gaby Lopez: -5

T40. Saki Baba: -5

T40. Yu Liu: -5

T45. Madison Young: -4

T45. Azahara Munoz: -4

T45. Ina Yoon: -4

T45. Celine Boutier: -4

T45. Auston Kim: -4

T45. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: -4

T45. Mao Saigo: -4

T45. Gabriela Ruffels: -4

T53. Lauren Coughlin: -3

T53. Bianca Pagdanganan: -3

T53. Polly Mack: -3

T53. Minami Katsu: -3

T53. Megha Ganne (a): -3

T58. Weiwei Zhang: -2

T58. Jenny Shin: -2

T58. Yahui Zhang: -2

T58. Yan Liu: -2

T58. Muni He: -2

T58. Ingrid Lindblad: -2

T58. Wei-Ling Hsu: -2

T65. Linn Grant: -1

T65. Caroline Masson: -1

T65. Sung Hyun Park: -1

68. Lauren Morris: E

T69. Pornanong Phatlum: +1

T69. Mirim Lee: +1

T69. Angel Yin: +1

T69. Amanda Doherty: +1

T69. Gurleen Kaur: +1

74. Dewi Weber: +2

