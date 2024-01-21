Golf

Who won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic? Exploring final leaderboard of DP World Tour event

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jan 21, 2024 14:02 GMT
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Four
The Hero Dubai Desert Classic came and went this weekend. One of the DP World Tour's most prestigious events of the year had a stacked field and a ton of great performances in Dubai. It just wrapped up and one player emerged victorious. Here's how the final leaderboard stacked up.

Exploring Hero Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard

Here's the table for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Not many shots separated the top competitors this weekend.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Scores By Round and Final
1
Rory McIlroy
-1471706370274
2
Adrian Meronk
-1368667071275
3
Cameron Young
-1267647174276
4
Pablo Larrazabal
-1073697066278
4
Joaquin Niemann
-1069726770278
4
Aaron Cockerill
-1071677268278
7
Adam Scott
-969717069279
7
Masahiro Kawamura
-975637269279
7
Haotong Li
-967716972279
7
Nicolai Hojgaard
-968697369279
11
Callum Shinkwin
-871687170280
11
Rasmus Hojgaard
-867707073280
11
Michael Thorbjornsen
-872707068280
14
Tommy Fleetwood
-669707073282
14
Tom McKibbin
-672707070282
16
Zander Lombard
-571677570283
16
Shubankhar Sharma
-572717070283
16
Adam Fitzpatrick
-569707074283
16
Johannes Veerman
-571737267283
16
Antoine Rozner
-575697267283
21Joost Luiten-472727268284
21
Bernhard Weisberger
-474677172284
21
Richie Ramsay
-469687671284
21
Thorbjorn Oleson
-468707175284
25
Michael Lorenzo-Vera
-372667770285
25
Daan Huizing
-370737270285
25
Guido Migliozzi
-373687569285
25
Romain Langasque
-371707272285
25
Santiago Tarrio
-371707272285
25
Richard Mansell
-368707374285

Rory McIlroy said following his absurd 63 in round three (via PGA Tour):

“I was like, I’ll just sort of ride my luck with the putter, and it came out perfectly. Obviously a huge bonus for something like that to go in. But you know, for the rest of the day, I played some very, very good golf. Definitely better than I played the last couple of days and nice to get myself right back in the tournament.”

That allowed him to get into a true battle with Cameron Young, who was the third place finisher after a bit of a stumble down the stretch. After the third round, Mcllroy said he felt fine having played pretty well:

“It would be a nice feeling (to win). It’s one of those times that you feel like kind of at peace with what you’ve done and it’s something I would love to do tomorrow. I’ve put myself in another great place to have a chance and I’m happy with that.”

Young ended up shooting two over par in the final round, which dropped his overall total to -12. That proved to be the difference, as McIlroy's -2 showing gave him the gap he needed. He also beat out Adrian Meronk, who was -1 in round four for a -13 overall showing.

