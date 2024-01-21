Who won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic? Exploring final leaderboard of DP World Tour event

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic came and went this weekend. One of the DP World Tour's most prestigious events of the year had a stacked field and a ton of great performances in Dubai. It just wrapped up and one player emerged victorious. Here's how the final leaderboard stacked up.

Exploring Hero Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard

Here's the table for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Not many shots separated the top competitors this weekend.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic Scores By Round and Final 1 Rory McIlroy -14 71 70 63 70 274 2 Adrian Meronk -13 68 66 70 71 275 3 Cameron Young -12 67 64 71 74 276 4 Pablo Larrazabal -10 73 69 70 66 278 4 Joaquin Niemann -10 69 72 67 70 278 4 Aaron Cockerill -10 71 67 72 68 278 7 Adam Scott -9 69 71 70 69 279 7 Masahiro Kawamura -9 75 63 72 69 279 7 Haotong Li -9 67 71 69 72 279 7 Nicolai Hojgaard -9 68 69 73 69 279 11 Callum Shinkwin -8 71 68 71 70 280 11 Rasmus Hojgaard -8 67 70 70 73 280 11 Michael Thorbjornsen -8 72 70 70 68 280 14 Tommy Fleetwood -6 69 70 70 73 282 14 Tom McKibbin -6 72 70 70 70 282 16 Zander Lombard -5 71 67 75 70 283 16 Shubankhar Sharma -5 72 71 70 70 283 16 Adam Fitzpatrick -5 69 70 70 74 283 16 Johannes Veerman -5 71 73 72 67 283 16 Antoine Rozner -5 75 69 72 67 283 21 Joost Luiten -4 72 72 72 68 284 21 Bernhard Weisberger -4 74 67 71 72 284 21 Richie Ramsay -4 69 68 76 71 284 21 Thorbjorn Oleson -4 68 70 71 75 284 25 Michael Lorenzo-Vera -3 72 66 77 70 285 25 Daan Huizing -3 70 73 72 70 285 25 Guido Migliozzi -3 73 68 75 69 285 25 Romain Langasque -3 71 70 72 72 285 25 Santiago Tarrio -3 71 70 72 72 285 25 Richard Mansell -3 68 70 73 74 285

Rory McIlroy said following his absurd 63 in round three (via PGA Tour):

“I was like, I’ll just sort of ride my luck with the putter, and it came out perfectly. Obviously a huge bonus for something like that to go in. But you know, for the rest of the day, I played some very, very good golf. Definitely better than I played the last couple of days and nice to get myself right back in the tournament.”

That allowed him to get into a true battle with Cameron Young, who was the third place finisher after a bit of a stumble down the stretch. After the third round, Mcllroy said he felt fine having played pretty well:

“It would be a nice feeling (to win). It’s one of those times that you feel like kind of at peace with what you’ve done and it’s something I would love to do tomorrow. I’ve put myself in another great place to have a chance and I’m happy with that.”

Young ended up shooting two over par in the final round, which dropped his overall total to -12. That proved to be the difference, as McIlroy's -2 showing gave him the gap he needed. He also beat out Adrian Meronk, who was -1 in round four for a -13 overall showing.