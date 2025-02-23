Who won the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Angel Yin fired a 7-under 65 on Sunday to claim the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025. She aggregated 28-under and posted a one-shot win over Akie Iwai, who battled hard and fired a low 61.

On Sunday, February 22, Yin entered the final round of Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 with a five-shot lead and continued her good run. She picked up three straight birdies on the front nine and then added another three on Holes 13-15.

Iwai also started the day red-hot, firing a 31 on the front nine with the help of five birdies. She picked up five more birdies over the next six holes, and with an eagle on the eighteenth, the pressure was now on Yin. However, the American golfer kept her calm and sealed the win with a birdie on the final hole.

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 is Angel Yin's second win on the LPGA Tour and first since Buick LPGA Shanghai 2023.

The final leaderboard for the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025:

1. Angel Yin: -28

2. Akie Iwai: -27

3. Jeeno Thitikul: -21

T4. Patty Tavatanakit: -19

T4. Moriya Jutanugarn: -19

6. A Lim Kim: -17

T7. Allisen Corpuz: -16

T7. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -16

T9. Georgia Hall: -15

T9. Rio Takeda: -15

T11. Jennifer Kupcho: -14

T11. Yealimi Noh: -14

T11. Amy Yang: -14

T14. Ariya Jutanugarn: -13

T14. Haeran Ryu: -13

T14. Auston Kim: -13

T17. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -12

T17. Yuka Saso: -12

T17. Linn Grant: -12

T20. Jin Hee Im: -11

T20. Carlota Ciganda: -11

T20. Ayaka Furue: -11

T20. Albane Valenzuela: -11

T24. Chisato Iwai: -10

T24. Chanettee Wannasaen: -10

T26. Hye-Jin Choi: -9

T26. Ruoning Yin: -9

T28. Celine Boutier: -8

T28. Maja Stark: -8

T30. Ruixin Liu: -7

T30. Gianna Clemente (a): -7

T30. Miyu Sato: -7

T33. Ryann O'Toole: -6

T33. Brooke M. Henderson: -6

T33. Mao Saigo: -6

T33. Narin An: -6

T33. Leona Maguire: -6

T33. Gaby Lopez: -6

T33. Andrea Lee: -6

T33. Esther Henseleit: -6

T41. Pimpisa Rubrong (a): -5

T41. Somi Lee: -5

T43. Jenny Shin: -4

T43. Caroline Masson: -4

T45. Stephanie Kyriacou: -3

T45. Mi Hyang Lee: -3

T45. Hyo Joo Kim: -3

T45. Jaravee Boonchant: -3

T45. Jin Young Ko: -3

T50. Yuna Nishimura: -2

T50. Wichanee Meechai: -2

T50. Lauren Coughlin: -2

T50. Gabriela Ruffels: -2

T54. Sei Young Kim: -1

T54. Lucy Li: -1

T54. Hinako Shibuno: -1

T57. Jasmine Suwannapura: +1

T57. Trichat Cheenglab: +1

59. Madelene Sagstrom: +2

60. Sarah Schmelzel: +3

T61. Lilia Vu: +4

T61. Nataliya Guseva: +4

T61. Alexa Pano: +4

T61. Arpichaya Yubol: +4

T65. Grace Kim: +5

T65. Peiyun Chien: +5

67. Brittany Altomare: +6

68. Sophia Popov: +7

69. Bailey Tardy: +8

70. Annabel Dimmock: +11

71. Anna Nordqvist: +13

72. Linnea Strom: +18

