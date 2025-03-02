Who won the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Lydia Ko fired a 3-under 69 on Sunday, March 2, to win the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. She finished the week at 13-under, posting a commanding four-shot victory over Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul.

Ko entered the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 with a one-shot lead after 54 holes. She began the round steadily before picking up three straight birdies on holes 6-8. On the back nine, she added two more birdies but also bogeyed two holes, finishing the day at 3-under.

Furue started well with two birdies on the front nine, and a late surge helped her finish as a joint runner-up. Jeeno Thitikul was on track to finish as the lone runner-up with a clean scorecard until she made a bogey on the 17th, ultimately closing with a 2-under 70.

Charley Hull, who was just one shot back after three rounds, had her worst day of the week, carding a 2-over 74 in the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. She tied for fourth at 7-under alongside Jin Hee Im and Gaby Lopez.

Final leaderboard for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025:

1. Lydia Ko: -13

T2. Ayaka Furue: -9

T2. Jeeno Thitikul: -9

T4. Jin Hee Im: -7

T4. Gaby Lopez: -7

T4. Charley Hull: -7

T7. Hyo Joo Kim: -6

T7. Hannah Green: -6

T7. Yealimi Noh: -6

T7. A Lim Kim: -6

T11. Mao Saigo: -5

T11. Hye-Jin Choi: -5

T11. Minjee Lee: -5

T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -4

T14. Nasa Hataoka: -4

T14. Carlota Ciganda: -4

T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -4

T18. Jin Young Ko: -3

T18. Lauren Coughlin: -3

T18. Haeran Ryu: -3

T21. Leona Maguire: -2

T21. Mi Hyang Lee: -2

T21. Brooke M. Henderson: -2

T21. Allisen Corpuz: -2

T21. Rio Takeda: -2

T21. Miyu Yamashita: -2

T21. Amy Yang: -2

T21. Ruoning Yin: -2

T29. Celine Boutier: -1

T29. Jennifer Kupcho: -1

T29. Lilia Vu: -1

T29. Moriya Jutanugarn: -1

T29. Miranda Wang: -1

T34. Sarah Schmelzel: E

T34. Andrea Lee: E

T34. Bailey Tardy: E

T34. Shannon Tan: E

38. Ariya Jutanugarn: +1

T39. Auston Kim: +4

T39. Lucy Li: +4

T41. Albane Valenzuela: +5

T41. Ruixin Liu: +5

T41. Linn Grant: +5

T41. Caroline Masson: +5

T45. Linnea Strom: +6

T45. Hinako Shibuno: +6

T45. Chanettee Wannasaen: +6

T48. Brittany Altomare: +7

T48. Stephanie Kyriacou: +7

T50. Nataliya Guseva: +8

T50. Muni He: +8

T52. Sophia Popov: +9

T52. Esther Henseleit: +9

T52. Arpichaya Yubol: +9

T55. Jasmine Suwannapura: +10

T55. Ryann O'Toole: +10

T55. Narin An: +10

T55. Maja Stark: +10

59. Gabriela Ruffels: +14

60. Grace Kim: +15

61. Alexa Pano: +16

T62. Danielle Kang: +19

T62. Yuna Nishimura: +19

64. Xingtong Chen (a): +21

Jenny Shin: WD

Angel Yin: WD

