Who won the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Lydia Ko fired a 3-under 69 on Sunday, March 2, to win the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. She finished the week at 13-under, posting a commanding four-shot victory over Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul.
Ko entered the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 with a one-shot lead after 54 holes. She began the round steadily before picking up three straight birdies on holes 6-8. On the back nine, she added two more birdies but also bogeyed two holes, finishing the day at 3-under.
Furue started well with two birdies on the front nine, and a late surge helped her finish as a joint runner-up. Jeeno Thitikul was on track to finish as the lone runner-up with a clean scorecard until she made a bogey on the 17th, ultimately closing with a 2-under 70.
Charley Hull, who was just one shot back after three rounds, had her worst day of the week, carding a 2-over 74 in the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025. She tied for fourth at 7-under alongside Jin Hee Im and Gaby Lopez.
Final leaderboard for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 explored
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025:
- 1. Lydia Ko: -13
- T2. Ayaka Furue: -9
- T2. Jeeno Thitikul: -9
- T4. Jin Hee Im: -7
- T4. Gaby Lopez: -7
- T4. Charley Hull: -7
- T7. Hyo Joo Kim: -6
- T7. Hannah Green: -6
- T7. Yealimi Noh: -6
- T7. A Lim Kim: -6
- T11. Mao Saigo: -5
- T11. Hye-Jin Choi: -5
- T11. Minjee Lee: -5
- T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -4
- T14. Nasa Hataoka: -4
- T14. Carlota Ciganda: -4
- T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -4
- T18. Jin Young Ko: -3
- T18. Lauren Coughlin: -3
- T18. Haeran Ryu: -3
- T21. Leona Maguire: -2
- T21. Mi Hyang Lee: -2
- T21. Brooke M. Henderson: -2
- T21. Allisen Corpuz: -2
- T21. Rio Takeda: -2
- T21. Miyu Yamashita: -2
- T21. Amy Yang: -2
- T21. Ruoning Yin: -2
- T29. Celine Boutier: -1
- T29. Jennifer Kupcho: -1
- T29. Lilia Vu: -1
- T29. Moriya Jutanugarn: -1
- T29. Miranda Wang: -1
- T34. Sarah Schmelzel: E
- T34. Andrea Lee: E
- T34. Bailey Tardy: E
- T34. Shannon Tan: E
- 38. Ariya Jutanugarn: +1
- T39. Auston Kim: +4
- T39. Lucy Li: +4
- T41. Albane Valenzuela: +5
- T41. Ruixin Liu: +5
- T41. Linn Grant: +5
- T41. Caroline Masson: +5
- T45. Linnea Strom: +6
- T45. Hinako Shibuno: +6
- T45. Chanettee Wannasaen: +6
- T48. Brittany Altomare: +7
- T48. Stephanie Kyriacou: +7
- T50. Nataliya Guseva: +8
- T50. Muni He: +8
- T52. Sophia Popov: +9
- T52. Esther Henseleit: +9
- T52. Arpichaya Yubol: +9
- T55. Jasmine Suwannapura: +10
- T55. Ryann O'Toole: +10
- T55. Narin An: +10
- T55. Maja Stark: +10
- 59. Gabriela Ruffels: +14
- 60. Grace Kim: +15
- 61. Alexa Pano: +16
- T62. Danielle Kang: +19
- T62. Yuna Nishimura: +19
- 64. Xingtong Chen (a): +21
- Jenny Shin: WD
- Angel Yin: WD