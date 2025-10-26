Who won the International Crown 2025? Final results explored

Team Australia claimed the International Crown 2025 after beating Team USA in the finals. The Australian team clinched the title after Hannah Green and Minjee Lee won their singles matches over Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin, respectively.

Ad

On Sunday, October 26, Australia, USA, Japan, and Team World played the semifinals in the morning. While Australia made it to the finals after posting a win over Team World, the USA beat Japan to face the Aussies.

In the first singles match of the finals, Yin faced Lee, and the contest was tight between the two. Yin took the lead with a birdie on the fourth, but Lee responded with one on the next. The Australian star went 1-up on the ninth hole, only for Yin to answer back with a birdie. Both traded leads before Lee finally sealed it by winning the 16th and 17th holes.

Ad

Trending

The second singles match was more one-sided, as Green hardly gave Vu a chance to dominate. She took the lead on the fourth hole, and though the margin changed, it never returned to a tie. Eventually, Green finished the job with a birdie on the 17th hole.

The foursome match between Stephanie Kyriacou and Grace Kim against Lilia Vu and Lauren Coughlin ended in a tie but it hardly mattered with the Aussies already 2-up in the overall score.

Ad

In the third-place match, Charley Hull and Lydia Ko won their singles matches to secure a podium finish for Team World. However, Mao Saigo and Miyu Yamashita gave Japan some consolation by winning the foursome match.

The win helped Team Australia earn $500,000 with each player receiving $125,000. Runner-up USA bagged $303,600 and each player got $75,900, while Team World took home $257,600 ($64,400 each).

International Crown 2025 results explored

Team Australia celebrates the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown 2025 win (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the results for the International Crown 2025:

Ad

Final (Australia)

Minjee Lee (AUS) beat Angel Yin (USA) - 2 & 1

beat - 2 & 1 Hannah Green (AUS) beat Yealimi Noh (USA) - 2 & 1

beat - 2 & 1 Lauren Coughlin (USA) and Lilia Vu (USA) tied with Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) & Grace Kim (AUS)

Third Place (Team World)

Charley Hull & Lydia Ko (WLD) beat Ayaka Furue & Rio Takeda (JPN) - 4 & 3

beat - 4 & 3 Miyu Yamashita & Mao Saigo (JPN) beat Wei-Ling Hsu & Brooke M. Henderson (WLD) - 4 & 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More