Who won the International Series Macau 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Carlos Ortiz fired a 6-under 64 on Sunday, March 23, to win the International Series Macau 2025. Following the final round, he aggregated at 22-under to secure a three-shot win over Patrick Reed.

Ortiz entered the final day at Macau Golf and Country Club sharing the 54-hole lead with Reed. However, the Mexican went red-hot in the final round, picking up four birdies and an eagle. Reed played well, posting a bogey-free 67 but had to settle for a solo runner-up finish.

Both Ortiz and Reed also secured spots in The Open Championship 2025, alongside Jason Kokrak, who finished solo third at the International Series Macau 2025. While Kokrak and Reed have made several appearances at the oldest major, Ortiz will make his second appearance this year.

The final leaderboard for the International Series Macau 2025 explored

Carlos Ortiz wins the International Series Macau 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's the leaderboard for the International Series Macau 2025:

Winner: Carlos Ortiz -22

2: Patrick Reed -19

3: Jason Kokrak -16

4: Sergio Garcia -15

5: Richard T. Lee -14

T6: Adrian Meronk -13

T6: Taichi Kho -13

T8: Jazz Janewattananond -12

T8: Lucas Herbert -12

T10: Charlie Lindh -11

T10: Travis Smyth -11

T10: Peter Uihlein -11

T10: Dominic Foos -11

T14: Miguel Tabuena -10

T14: Abraham Ancer -10

T14: Sebastian Munoz -10

T14: Wooyoung Cho -10

T14: Kieran Vincent -10

T19: Kevin Yuan -8

T19: Chase Koepka -8

T19: Kelvin Si -8

T19: Sanghee Lee -8

T19: Jed Morgan -8

T19: Maximilian Rottluff -8

T19: Nick Voke -8

T26: John Catlin -6

T26: Santiago De la Fuente -6

T26: Gunn Charoenkul -6

T26: Kazuki Higa -6

T26: Chonlatit Chuenboonngam -6

T26: Ashun Wu -6

T26: Manav Shah -6

T26: Poom Saksansin -6

T26: Yuvraj Sandhu -6

T26: Kalle Samooja -6

T36: Denzel Ieremia -5

T36: Sihwan Kim -5

T36: Junggon Hwang -5

T36: Sadom Kaewkanjana -5

T40: David Puig -4

T40: Graeme McDowell -4

T40: Danthai Boonma -4

T40: Luke Kwon -4

T40: Soomin Lee -4

T40: Anirban Lahiri -4

T40: Ollie Roberts -4

T40: Joel Stalter -4

T48: Todd Sinnott -3

T48: Matthew Cheung -3

T48: Wade Ormsby -3

T48: Tanapat Pichaikool -3

T48: Yubin Jang -3

T48: James Piot -3

T54: Maverick Antcliff -2

T54: Chapchai Nirat -2

T54: Nitithorn Thippong -2

T54: Seungsu Han -2

T58: Yosuke Asaji -1

T58: David Horsey -1

T58: Matt Jones -1

T61: Caleb Surratt E

T61: Ervin Chang E

T63: Gaganjeet Bhullar +1

T63: Atiruj Winaicharoenchai +1

T63: Pavit Tangkamolprasert +1

T63: Wei-hsuan Wang +1

T63: Bobby Bai +1

T63: Stefano Mazzoli +1

T69: Jbe Kruger +2

T69: Settee Prakongvech +2

T69: Guxin Chen +2

T72: Jack Thompson +3

T73: Scott Hend +4

T74: Jakkanat Inmee +5

T74: Ratchanon Chantananuwat +5

T76: Daihan Lee +6

T76: Pawin Ingkhapradit +6

T76: Shiv Kapur +6

79th: Chanmin Jung +14

