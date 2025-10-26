Who won the International Series Philippines 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Local boy Miguel Tabuena fired a 7-under 65 in the final round of the International Series Philippines to claim his fourth win on the Asian Tour. Following the final round, he finished at 24-under to post a three-shot win over Kazuki Higa and Yosuke Asaji.

Tabuena entered the final round of the International Series Philippines with a 54-hole joint lead. He began with back-to-back birdies on the 2nd and 3rd holes. After bogeying the 7th hole, he eagled the 8th and closed the front nine at 33. He picked up four more birdies on the back nine to finish the day at 7-under.

Kazuki Higa jumped to T2 after shooting 65, while Yosuke Asaji also joined him after carding a 5-under 67. Speaking of the LIV Golfers at the International Series Philippines, Marc Leishman was the best performer after finishing 6th at 19-under.

International Series Philippines 2025 final leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the International Series Philippines 2025:

1. Miguel Tabuena: -24

T2. Kazuki Higa: -21

T2. Yosuke Asaji: -21

T4. Sarit Suwannarut: -20

T4. Sampson Zheng: -20

6. Marc Leishman: -19

T7. Caleb Surratt: -16

T7. Gaganjeet Bhullar: -16

T9. Austen Truslow: -15

T9. Soomin Lee: -15

T9. Maximilian Rottluff: -15

T12. Charl Schwartzel: -14

T12. Chase Koepka: -14

T12. Rattanon Wannasrichan: -14

T15. Dustin Johnson: -13

T15. Poom Saksansin: -13

T15. Scott Vincent: -13

T15. Kevin Yuan: -13

19. Charng-Tai Sudsom: -12

T20. Taichi Kho: -11

T20. Steve Lewton: -11

T20. Matthew Cheung: -11

T20. Charlie Lindh: -11

T20. Peter Uihlein: -11

T20. Patrick Reed: -11

T20. Suteepat Prateeptienchai: -11

T20. Justin Quiban: -11

T20. Jazz Janewattananond: -11

T20. Dean Burmester: -11

T30. Richard Bland: -10

T30. Angelo Que: -10

T30. Jin, Zihao: -10

T30. Pavit Tangkamolprasert: -10

T30. Danthai Boonma: -10

T30. Christian Banke: -10

T36. Lee, Chieh-po: -9

T36. George Kneiser: -9

T36. Karandeep Kochhar: -9

T36. Chonlatit Chuenboonngam: -9

T40. Shahriffuddin Ariffin: -8

T40. Jack Buchanan: -8

T40. Ekpharit Wu: -8

T40. Gunn Charoenkul: -8

T40. Ajeetesh Sandhu: -8

T40. Charles Porter: -8

T46. Chen, Guxin: -7

T46. Prom Meesawat: -7

T46. Tomoyo Ikemura: -7

T46. Ryan Peake: -7

T46. Wang, Wei-hsuan: -7

T51. Denzel Ieremia: -6

T51. Todd Sinnott: -6

T51. Wesley Bryan: -6

T51. M.J. Maguire: -6

T51. Kieran Vincent: -6

T51. Chapchai Nirat: -6

T57. Jaewoong Eom: -5

T57. Aaron Wilkin: -5

T57. Atiruj Winaicharoenchai: -5

T60. Kosuke Hamamoto: -4

T60. Jaco Ahlers: -4

T62. Settee Prakongvech: -3

T62. Seungsu Han: -3

T64. Changwoo Lee: +1

T64. Nick Voke: +1

66. Kevin Na: +4

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More