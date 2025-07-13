Who won the ISCO Championship 2025? Final Leaderboard explored

On Sunday, July 13, William Mouw rallied from seven strokes behind to win the ISCO Championship 2025. He fired a 9-under 61 in the final round to finish at 10-under and beat 54-hole leader Paul Peterson by a one-stroke margin.

Mouw entered the fourth day at the Hurstbourne Country Club seven strokes off the lead. He began with three back-to-back birdies and then picked up two more to close at 5-under 30. On the back nine, he added four more birdies to close at 9-under for the day.

54-hole leader Peterson shot 69 in the fourth round of the ISCO Championship. He shot 37 on the front nine with the help of two bogeys, but made a recovery with three birdies on the back nine. However, it wasn't enough to get past Mouw, as he finished as the solo runner-up.

Final leaderboard for the ISCO Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the ISCO Championship 2025:

1. William Mouw: -10

2. Paul Peterson: -9

3. Manuel Elvira: -7

T4. David Skinns: -6

T4. Vince Whaley: -6

T6. Jackson Koivun (a): -5

T6. Patrick Fishburn: -5

T8. Chad Ramey: -4

T8. Ben Kohles: -4

T8. Taylor Montgomery: -4

T8. Nick Hardy: -4

T8. Kevin Kisner: -4

T8. Luke List: -4

T14. Cameron Champ: -3

T14. Scott Piercy: -3

T14. Michael Thorbjornsen: -3

T14. Will Gordon: -3

T14. Peter Malnati: -3

T14. Hayden Springer: -3

T14. Beau Hossler: -3

T14. Thomas Rosenmueller: -3

T14. Trevor Cone: -3

T14. Chan Kim: -3

T24. Gordon Sargent: -2

T24. Alexander Levy: -2

T24. Will Chandler: -2

T24. Matt NeSmith: -2

T28. S.H. Kim: -1

T28. Harry Higgs: -1

T28. David Lipsky: -1

T28. Ben Silverman: -1

T28. Steven Fisk: -1

T28. Zac Blair: -1

T34. Wenyi Ding: E

T34. Ricky Castillo: E

T34. Martin Laird: E

T34. Rico Hoey: E

T34. Ben Martin: E

T34. Callum Tarren: E

T40. Josh Teater: +1

T40. Jack Senior: +1

T40. Emiliano Grillo: +1

T40. Marcus Armitage: +1

T40. Ivan Cantero: +1

T45. Frankie Capan III: +2

T45. Jackson Suber: +2

T45. Conor Purcell: +2

T45. Kris Ventura: +2

49. James Hahn: +3

T50. Rafael Campos: +4

T50. Noah Goodwin: +4

T50. Chez Reavie: +4

T50. Angel Ayora: +4

T54. Marcus Byrd: +5

T54. Maximilian Kieffer: +5

T54. Joel Girrbach: +5

T54. Troy Merritt: +5

T58. Cristobal Del Solar: +6

T58. Hamish Brown: +6

T58. MJ Daffue: +6

T61. Carl Yuan: +7

T61. Lanto Griffin: +7

T61. Tommy Gainey: +7

T64. Callum Shinkwin: +8

T64. Jonathan Byrd: +8

T64. Braden Thornberry: +8

T67. Stephen Stallings Jr.: +9

T67. Mark Hubbard: +9

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More