Who won the ISCO Championship 2025? Final Leaderboard explored

On Sunday, July 13, William Mouw rallied from seven strokes behind to win the ISCO Championship 2025. He fired a 9-under 61 in the final round to finish at 10-under and beat 54-hole leader Paul Peterson by a one-stroke margin.
Mouw entered the fourth day at the Hurstbourne Country Club seven strokes off the lead. He began with three back-to-back birdies and then picked up two more to close at 5-under 30. On the back nine, he added four more birdies to close at 9-under for the day.
54-hole leader Peterson shot 69 in the fourth round of the ISCO Championship. He shot 37 on the front nine with the help of two bogeys, but made a recovery with three birdies on the back nine. However, it wasn't enough to get past Mouw, as he finished as the solo runner-up.
Final leaderboard for the ISCO Championship 2025 explored
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the ISCO Championship 2025:
- 1. William Mouw: -10
- 2. Paul Peterson: -9
- 3. Manuel Elvira: -7
- T4. David Skinns: -6
- T4. Vince Whaley: -6
- T6. Jackson Koivun (a): -5
- T6. Patrick Fishburn: -5
- T8. Chad Ramey: -4
- T8. Ben Kohles: -4
- T8. Taylor Montgomery: -4
- T8. Nick Hardy: -4
- T8. Kevin Kisner: -4
- T8. Luke List: -4
- T14. Cameron Champ: -3
- T14. Scott Piercy: -3
- T14. Michael Thorbjornsen: -3
- T14. Will Gordon: -3
- T14. Peter Malnati: -3
- T14. Hayden Springer: -3
- T14. Beau Hossler: -3
- T14. Thomas Rosenmueller: -3
- T14. Trevor Cone: -3
- T14. Chan Kim: -3
- T24. Gordon Sargent: -2
- T24. Alexander Levy: -2
- T24. Will Chandler: -2
- T24. Matt NeSmith: -2
- T28. S.H. Kim: -1
- T28. Harry Higgs: -1
- T28. David Lipsky: -1
- T28. Ben Silverman: -1
- T28. Steven Fisk: -1
- T28. Zac Blair: -1
- T34. Wenyi Ding: E
- T34. Ricky Castillo: E
- T34. Martin Laird: E
- T34. Rico Hoey: E
- T34. Ben Martin: E
- T34. Callum Tarren: E
- T40. Josh Teater: +1
- T40. Jack Senior: +1
- T40. Emiliano Grillo: +1
- T40. Marcus Armitage: +1
- T40. Ivan Cantero: +1
- T45. Frankie Capan III: +2
- T45. Jackson Suber: +2
- T45. Conor Purcell: +2
- T45. Kris Ventura: +2
- 49. James Hahn: +3
- T50. Rafael Campos: +4
- T50. Noah Goodwin: +4
- T50. Chez Reavie: +4
- T50. Angel Ayora: +4
- T54. Marcus Byrd: +5
- T54. Maximilian Kieffer: +5
- T54. Joel Girrbach: +5
- T54. Troy Merritt: +5
- T58. Cristobal Del Solar: +6
- T58. Hamish Brown: +6
- T58. MJ Daffue: +6
- T61. Carl Yuan: +7
- T61. Lanto Griffin: +7
- T61. Tommy Gainey: +7
- T64. Callum Shinkwin: +8
- T64. Jonathan Byrd: +8
- T64. Braden Thornberry: +8
- T67. Stephen Stallings Jr.: +9
- T67. Mark Hubbard: +9