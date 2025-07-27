  • home icon
  Who won the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Who won the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025? Final leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 27, 2025 23:42 GMT
ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Clark Dennis at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Padraig Harrington continued his domination at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025 as he shot a 3-under 67 in the final round to seal the win. He finished at 16-under to beat Thomas Bjørn and Justin Leonard by a three-stroke margin.

On Sunday, July 27, Harrington entered the Sunningdale Golf Club's Old Course with a 54-hole lead. He started the day with an eagle and finished the front nine with two more birdies against a bogey. On the back nine, he shot 35 to finish at 16-under for the week.

Thomas Bjørn also carded a 67 to finish as joint runner-up at the Senior Open alongside Leonard, who posted a 2-under 68.

Final leaderboard for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025 explored

Padraig Harrington wins the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025:

  • 1. Padraig Harrington: -16
  • T2. Thomas Bjørn: -13
  • T2. Justin Leonard: -13
  • 4. Scott Hend: -12
  • T5. Cameron Percy: -11
  • T5. Ernie Els: -11
  • 7. Steven Alker: -10
  • T8. Steve Allan: -9
  • T8. Kevin Sutherland: -9
  • T8. Greg Chalmers: -9
  • Y.E. Yang: -8
  • T12. Richard Green: -7
  • T12. Stephen Gallacher: -7
  • T14. Alex Cejka: -6
  • T14. Paul Lawrie: -6
  • T14. Keith Horne: -6
  • T17. Bo Van Pelt: -5
  • T17. Simon Griffiths: -5
  • T17. Jerry Kelly: -5
  • T17. Michael Wright: -5
  • T17. Darren Fichardt: -5
  • T22. Steve Webster: -4
  • T22. Clark Dennis: -4
  • T24. Bradley Dredge: -3
  • T24. Arjun Atwal: -3
  • T24. K.J. Choi: -3
  • T24. Miguel Angel Jiménez: -3
  • T24. Bernhard Langer: -3
  • T24. Ricardo Gonzalez: -3
  • T24. Mark Hensby: -3
  • T31. Stephen Ames: -2
  • T31. Tim Petrovic: -2
  • T31. Tim O'Neal: -2
  • T31. Colin Montgomerie: -2
  • T31. J.J. Henry: -2
  • T31. Ángel Cabrera: -2
  • T31. Shane Bertsch: -2
  • T31. John Rollins: -2
  • T31. Retief Goosen: -2
  • T40. Tag Ridings: -1
  • T40. Jason Caron: -1
  • T40. Bob Estes: -1
  • T40. Corey Pavin: -1
  • T40. Matt Gogel: -1
  • T40. Paul Goydos: -1
  • T40. Charlie Wi: -1
  • T47. Mark Brown: E
  • T47. Ken Tanigawa: E
  • T47. Maarten Lafeber: E
  • 50. Peter Baker: +1
  • T51. Matthew Cort: +2
  • T51. Joakim Haeggman: +2
  • T51. Darren Clarke: +2
  • T51. Joe Durant: +2
  • T51. Chad Campbell: +2
  • T56. Jeev Milkha Singh: +3
  • T56. David Drysdale: +3
  • T56. James Kingston: +3
  • T56. Paul Stankowski: +3
  • T56. Phillip Price: +3
  • T61. Mikael Lundberg: +4
  • T61. Anthony Wall: +4
  • T61. Stuart Appleby: +4
  • T61. Jyoti Randhawa: +4
  • T61. Mark Wilson: +4
  • T61. Tom Pernice Jr.: +4
  • T61. Steve Flesch: +4
  • T61. Greg Owen: +4
  • 69. Billy Mayfair: +5
  • T70. Robert Coles: +6
  • T70. Ariel Cañete: +6
  • T70. Ian Woosnam: +6
  • T73. Euan McIntosh: +7
  • T73. Thomas Gögele: +7
  • 75. Billy Andrade: +10
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
