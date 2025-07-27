Padraig Harrington continued his domination at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025 as he shot a 3-under 67 in the final round to seal the win. He finished at 16-under to beat Thomas Bjørn and Justin Leonard by a three-stroke margin.On Sunday, July 27, Harrington entered the Sunningdale Golf Club's Old Course with a 54-hole lead. He started the day with an eagle and finished the front nine with two more birdies against a bogey. On the back nine, he shot 35 to finish at 16-under for the week.Thomas Bjørn also carded a 67 to finish as joint runner-up at the Senior Open alongside Leonard, who posted a 2-under 68.Final leaderboard for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025 exploredPadraig Harrington wins the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open 2025:1. Padraig Harrington: -16T2. Thomas Bjørn: -13T2. Justin Leonard: -134. Scott Hend: -12T5. Cameron Percy: -11T5. Ernie Els: -117. Steven Alker: -10T8. Steve Allan: -9T8. Kevin Sutherland: -9T8. Greg Chalmers: -9Y.E. Yang: -8T12. Richard Green: -7T12. Stephen Gallacher: -7T14. Alex Cejka: -6T14. Paul Lawrie: -6T14. Keith Horne: -6T17. Bo Van Pelt: -5T17. Simon Griffiths: -5T17. Jerry Kelly: -5T17. Michael Wright: -5T17. Darren Fichardt: -5T22. Steve Webster: -4T22. Clark Dennis: -4T24. Bradley Dredge: -3T24. Arjun Atwal: -3T24. K.J. Choi: -3T24. Miguel Angel Jiménez: -3T24. Bernhard Langer: -3T24. Ricardo Gonzalez: -3T24. Mark Hensby: -3T31. Stephen Ames: -2T31. Tim Petrovic: -2T31. Tim O'Neal: -2T31. Colin Montgomerie: -2T31. J.J. Henry: -2T31. Ángel Cabrera: -2T31. Shane Bertsch: -2T31. John Rollins: -2T31. Retief Goosen: -2T40. Tag Ridings: -1T40. Jason Caron: -1T40. Bob Estes: -1T40. Corey Pavin: -1T40. Matt Gogel: -1T40. Paul Goydos: -1T40. Charlie Wi: -1T47. Mark Brown: ET47. Ken Tanigawa: ET47. Maarten Lafeber: E50. Peter Baker: +1T51. Matthew Cort: +2T51. Joakim Haeggman: +2T51. Darren Clarke: +2T51. Joe Durant: +2T51. Chad Campbell: +2T56. Jeev Milkha Singh: +3T56. David Drysdale: +3T56. James Kingston: +3T56. Paul Stankowski: +3T56. Phillip Price: +3T61. Mikael Lundberg: +4T61. Anthony Wall: +4T61. Stuart Appleby: +4T61. Jyoti Randhawa: +4T61. Mark Wilson: +4T61. Tom Pernice Jr.: +4T61. Steve Flesch: +4T61. Greg Owen: +469. Billy Mayfair: +5T70. Robert Coles: +6T70. Ariel Cañete: +6T70. Ian Woosnam: +6T73. Euan McIntosh: +7T73. Thomas Gögele: +775. Billy Andrade: +10