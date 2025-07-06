Who won the John Deere Classic 2025? Final Leaderboard explored

On Sunday, July 6, Brian Campbell claimed the John Deere Classic 2025, beating Emiliano Grillo in a thrilling playoff finish. He parred the first extra hole at TPC Deere Run to register his second win of the season.
Earlier, Campbell entered the final day’s action at TPC Deere Run one stroke back. He started quite well, birdied the second and sixth holes, and closed the front nine at 2-under 33. He added three more until hole 13 but faced a setback with a double bogey on the 15th before closing at 4-under.
Grillo also shot 67 with the help of five birdies and a bogey to force the playoff. In the first extra hole on the par-4 18th, he missed the 20-footer par putt to settle for a runner-up finish. On the other hand, Campbell missed the 17-footer for birdie but managed to save par to clinch the John Deere Classic title.
Final leaderboard for the John Deere Classic 2025 explored
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the John Deere Classic 2025:
- 1: Brian Campbell: -18
- 2: Emiliano Grillo: -18
- T3: Kevin Roy: -17
- T3: David Lipsky: -17
- T5: Carson Young: -16
- T5: Lucas Glover: -16
- T5: Jacob Bridgeman: -16
- T5: Matt Kuchar: -16
- T5: Kurt Kitayama: -16
- T5: Max Homa: -16
- T11: Beau Hossler: -15
- T11: Nick Dunlap: -15
- T11: Si Woo Kim: -15
- T11: Denny McCarthy: -15
- T11: Rico Hoey: -15
- T11: Jackson Koivun (a): -15
- T11: Austin Eckroat: -15
- T18: Rickie Fowler: -14
- T18: Patrick Fishburn: -14
- T18: Davis Thompson: -14
- T21: Michael Thorbjornsen: -13
- T21: Jake Knapp: -13
- T21: Kevin Yu: -13
- T21: Sam Stevens: -13
- T21: Lee Hodges: -13
- T21: Chris Gotterup: -13
- T27: Garrick Higgo: -12
- T27: Kris Ventura: -12
- T27: Nate Lashley: -12
- T27: Cameron Champ: -12
- T31: Doug Ghim: -11
- T31: Taylor Montgomery: -11
- T33: Brandt Snedeker: -10
- T33: Bud Cauley: -10
- T33: Taylor Moore: -10
- T33: Mark Hubbard: -10
- T33: Jeremy Paul: -10
- T33: Vince Whaley: -10
- T33: Zac Blair: -10
- T33: Camilo Villegas: -10
- T41: Rikuya Hoshino: -9
- T41: Brendan Valdes: -9
- T41: Philip Knowles: -9
- T44: Zach Johnson: -8
- T44: Keith Mitchell: -8
- T44: Jesper Svensson: -8
- T44: Hayden Springer: -8
- T44: Adam Svensson: -8
- T44: Thriston Lawrence: -8
- T44: Bronson Burgoon: -8
- T44: Ben Kohles: -8
- T44: Justin Lower: -8
- T44: Seamus Power: -8
- T54: Patton Kizzire: -7
- T54: Cristobal Del Solar: -7
- T54: Dylan Wu: -7
- T57: Henrik Norlander: -5
- T57: Quade Cummins: -5
- T57: Joel Dahmen: -5
- T60: Ryo Hisatsune: -4
- T60: Eric Cole: -4
- 62: Gordon Sargent: -2
- 63: James Hahn: -1
- 64: Chris Kirk: +2