Who won the John Deere Classic? Final leaderboard explored

Austria's Sepp Straka took the title at the John Deere Classic in an electrifying finish. Straka closed the tournament with the best fourth round of all (-9) to finish with -21 and win his second PGA Tour title.

Straka began the final round of the John Deere Classic in T14, four strokes behind the leader. However, he managed to show his best game on the last day, and with nine birdies (with a streak of four in a row) and an eagle, he settled the title discussion.

He went back a little on the 18th hole, where he committed a double bogey that included a penalty stroke. But his lead was already so wide that his closest competitors had practically no chance to take advantage of the champion's single slip.

Second place at the John Deere Classic went to Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley, both with a score of -19. It was an excellent tournament for both players, who even led at times.

In T4 finished Adam Schenk and the 'rookie sensation', Ludvig Aberg (again in the spotlight). Aberg had the second-best fourth round (-8) in a bogey-free day, with six birdies and an eagle. It is by far the best result of his young professional career.

American Schenk also stood out for his solid play. Suffice it to say that he remained in the 60s for all four rounds of the John Deere Classic.

John Deere Classic final leaderboard

The following is the full leaderboard of the John Deere Classic after Day 2. Only players who made the cut were included:

1 Straka, Sepp -21

T2 Todd, Brendon -19

T2 Smalley, Alex -19

T4 Schenk, Adam -18

T4 Aberg, Ludvig -18

T6 Murray, Greyson -16

T6 T45 Yu, Kevin -16

T6 Young, Cameron -16

T6 Hubbard, Mark -16

T6 Glover, Lucas -16

T6 Poston, J.T. -16

T6 McCarthy, Denny -16

T13 Power, Seamus -15

T13 Jaeger, Stephan -15

T13 Sigg, Greyson -15

T13 Mouw, William -15

T17 Merritt, Troy -14

T17 Thorbjornsen, Michael -14

T17 Kuest, Peter -14

T17 Blixt, Jonas -14

T21 Hardy, Nick -13

T21 Lashley, Nate -13

T21 Higgo, Garrick -13

T21 Svensson, Adam -13

T21 Kirk, Chris -13

T26 Yuto Katsuragawa -12

T26 Goya, Tano -12

T26 Gerard, Ryan -12

T26 Hossler, Beau -12

T26 Ghim, Doug -12

T31 Baddeley, Aaron -11

T31 Dufner, Jason -11

T31 Thompson, Davis -11

T31 Roy, Kevin -11

T35 Henley, Russell -10

T35 NeSmith, Matt -10

T35 Johnson, Zach -10

T35 Reavie, Chez -10

T35 Hahn, James -10

T35 Bhatia, Akshay -10

T35 Daffue, MJ -10

T42 Novak, Andrew -9

T42 Mitchell, Keith -9

T42 Ogilvy, Geoff -9

T42 Streb, Robert -9

T42 Gribble, Cody -9

T42 Walker, Jimmy -9

T42 Werenski, Richy -9

T42 Cole, Eric -9

T42 Ramey, Chad -9

T51 Champ, Cameron -8

T51 Stuard, Brian -8

T51 An, Byeong Hun -8

T51 Smotherman, Austin -8

T51 Streelman, Kevin -8

T51 Griffin, Lanto -8

T57 Higgs, Harry -7

T57 Knox, Russell -7

T57 Sargent, Gordon -7

T57 Kodaira, Satoshi -7

T61 Duncan, Tyler -6

T61 Landry, Andrew -6

T63 Stroud, Chris -5

T63 Noh, S.Y. -5

T63 Herman, Jim -5

66 Endycott, Harrison -4

67 Kuchar, Matt -1

68 Hickok, Kramer E

69 Matthews, Brandon +2

