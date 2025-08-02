Who won the Junior PGA Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

  • home icon
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 02, 2025 00:42 GMT
Junior PGA Championship - Round Three - Source: Getty
Max VanderMolen at the Junior PGA Championship (Image Source: Getty)

On Saturday, August 1, Lunden Esterline carded an even-par 71 in the final round of the Junior PGA Championship to lift the title. The 13-year-old Andover native finished at 19-under to post a whopping six-stroke win over Giuseppe Puebla and Tyler Mawhinney.

Esterline entered the Ackerman-Allen for the final round with a commanding seven-stroke lead. It looked all but confirmed that he would seal the title, as it would have taken both a slump on his part and a heroic effort from others to dethrone him.

Lunden Esterline played his worst round at the Junior PGA Championship this week, with three birdies and three bogeys. However, the closest players, like Charlie Woods and Pennson Badgett, also failed to do anything impressive. While Badgett tied for 4th at 12-under, Woods finished at T9.

Speaking of the girls' section, Asterisk Talley carded an even-par 71 to claim the Junior PGA Championship. Following the final round, she finished at 12-under and posted a one-shot win over Zoe Cusack, who shot 70. Ying Xu, Cienna Lee, and Anna Fang tied for third at 9-under.

Final leaderboard for the Junior PGA Championship 2025 explored

Boys Champion Lunden Esterline and Girls Champion Asterisk Talley pose with the trophy after winning the Junior PGA Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Junior PGA Championship 2025:

Boys Division

  • Lunden Esterline: -19
  • T2. Giuseppe Puebla: -13
  • T2. Tyler Mawhinney: -13
  • T4. Ayden Fynaut: -12
  • T4. Zenghao Hou: -12
  • T4. Pennson Badgett: -12
  • 7. Sam Carraher: -11
  • 8. Drew Woolworth: -10
  • T9. Kailer Stone: -9
  • T9. Spencer Harrison: -9
  • T9. William Chang: -9
  • T9. Max VanderMolen: -9
  • T9. Mason Howell: -9
  • T9. Luke Balaskiewicz: -9
  • T9. Ronin Banerjee: -9
  • T9. Charlie Woods: -9
  • T17. Austin Shelley: -8
  • T17. Jessy Huebner: -8
  • 19. Chase Yenser: -7
  • T20. Luke Johnston: -6
  • T20. Silas Haarer: -6
  • T20. Arrow Aarav Shah: -6
  • T20. Chase Oberle: -6
  • T24. Shiv Parmar: -5
  • T24. Ryder Huish: -5
  • T24. Evan Liu: -5
  • T24. Michael Quallich: -5
  • 28. Austin Perkins: -4
  • T29. Chase Hughes: -3
  • T29. Joshua Kim: -3
  • 31. Liam Moloney: -2
  • T32. Jackson Ormond: +1
  • T32. Samuel Harris: +1
Girls Division

  • 1. Asterisk Talley: -12
  • 2. Zoe Cusack: -11
  • T3. Anna Fang: -9
  • T3. Cienna Lee: -9
  • T3. Ying Xu: -9
  • T6. Elizabeth Rudisill: -7
  • T6. Arianna Lau: -7
  • T8. Yujie Liu: -6
  • T8. Lily Peng: -6
  • T10. Lisa Herman: -5
  • T10. Niuniu Zhao: -5
  • T10. Kathryn DeLoach: -5
  • T10. Jude Lee: -5
  • T14. Vidhi Lakhawala: -4
  • T14. Rayee Feng: -4
  • T14. Mia Clausen: -4
  • T17. Michelle Lee: -3
  • T17. Ein Kim: -3
  • T19. Yingtong Jiao: -2
  • T19. Grace Carter: -2
  • T19. Celina Yeo: -2
  • T19. Alexis Myers: -2
  • T23. Sahana Chokshi: -1
  • T23. Riley Grimm: -1
  • T23. Zilin (Grace) Xu: -1
  • T23. Zi Ge (Rebecca) Wang: -1
  • T27. Amelie Zalsman: E
  • T27. Kaili Xiao: E
  • T29. Catherine Andino: +1
  • T29. Taylor Snively: +1
  • T29. Alyssa Zhang: +1
  • T29. Carly Marshall: +1
  • 33. Alexandra Phung: +2
  • 34. Sophia Lee: +4
